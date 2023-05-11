PALO ALTO, Calif., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TaskHuman , the 1:1 digital coaching platform, today announced two additions to its executive and management team: Sam Testa as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Patricia Hamlin as Vice President of Customer Lifecycle Marketing. These leaders join TaskHuman to help scale the business through its next phase of growth, and further the company’s vision to organize the world’s human expertise and make personalized coaching instantly accessible across more than 1,600 skills.

The TaskHuman platform supports employees as they grow and adapt both personally and professionally. It takes a holistic, personalized approach to professional excellence by addressing the entire employee’s needs including well-being coaching, leadership development, sales performance, and mentorship coaching. TaskHuman’s global network of coaches support people across 109 countries and 63 languages, with the platform earning a 4.9/5 average user satisfaction rating.

“To better support employees and their entire selves, organizations are looking for more impactful and modern, digital-first ways to take care of their teams,” said Ravi Swaminathan, Co-founder and CEO of TaskHuman. “Our leadership team is hyper focused on amplifying our community’s work and professional lives, and this requires TaskHuman to continue scaling and adapting based on our customer needs. Sam and Patricia are invaluable additions to our team, and will help propel us on our mission.”

Sam Testa, CRO

Testa joins TaskHuman as CRO, having spent his 20+ year career in sales and sales leadership with a focus in HR Software-as-a-Service. He most recently served as Senior Vice President of Sales at Limeade, helping take the company public while building and scaling a sales engine to support enterprise well-being technology across Fortune 1,000 organizations around the globe.

“The last few years have shown employee needs evolving at a more rapid pace than ever before. Organizations and HR leaders must keep pace to better understand their workforce and give them the tools they need to thrive in their roles,” Testa said. “The TaskHuman platform is transformational to the modern workplace, and I’m motivated to join the company at this exciting time to build and scale a world-class sales team.”

Patricia Hamlin, VP of Customer Lifecycle Marketing

In her role, Hamlin will focus on the client journey and empowering organizations with the full capacity of TaskHuman’s platform both from an activation side as well as on-going engagement efforts. She has more than 25 years of product and marketing leadership experience, most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Product Development at Care.com. While there, she was responsible for enterprise and custom employer-sponsored benefit programs serving over 100 million members from Fortune 500 companies and strategic channel partners.

“Benefit programs look different today than ever before. Employees need holistic support that not only boosts their professional lives, but also personal as well,” Hamlin said. “TaskHuman offers the most comprehensive platform addressing the broadest skill set I’ve seen in my career, from leadership development to well-being coaching. A happy workforce leads to a more resilient business, and I’m proud to join the TaskHuman team as they help organizations support employee growth at scale.”

About TaskHuman

Founded in 2017, TaskHuman is the world’s first real-time digital coaching platform. Its goal is to foster billions of connections supporting personal and professional skill development worldwide. With TaskHuman, organizations can empower employees with instant access to a global network of coaches across more than 1,600 skills — unlocking their fullest potential, improving performance and engagement, and providing preventative support. TaskHuman is backed by USVP, Impact Ventures, Madrona, RingCentral Ventures, and several notable individual investors.

To learn more, follow TaskHuman on Twitter @taskhuman , download on the App Store or Google Play , and visit the company’s website at https://taskhuman.com/ .

CONTACT: Contact Shannon Campbell Offleash for TaskHuman taskhuman@offleashpr.com