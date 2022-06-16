TaskRay Acquires Leading Resource Management Application Flux Capacity

The transaction will allow for full integration of resource management capabilities within TaskRay, a Salesforce-native solution for the post-sale moment

WESTMINSTER, Colo., June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TaskRay, a provider of a Salesforce-native collaborative work management solution designed for managing post-sale processes, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Flux Capacity, a resource management solution purpose-built for TaskRay.

Flux Capacity was introduced to the market in 2020 to provide customers with resource management capabilities within TaskRay. Resource intelligence from Flux Capacity provides enterprises with visibility into team capacity and real-time insight into future demand.

Through the partnership, TaskRay customers have leveraged Flux Capacity’s resource intelligence capabilities, such as forecasting, capacity planning, team workload management, and analytics, to enhance how they plan, manage, and optimize post-sale processes in TaskRay.

A fully-integrated solution will deliver robust resource and work management tools, especially for mid- to large-sized enterprises with complex post-sales processes, such as multiple product lines, cross-functional teams, or geographic locations. TaskRay will develop feature enhancements for the unified solution and streamline the process for user licenses, contracts, and customer support.

As part of the acquisition, the founders of Flux Capacity will continue to work with TaskRay. Matt Gvazdinskas will serve as an advisor during the integration process, and Dan Moore will join the TaskRay team as a full-time Senior Software Engineer.

“Flux Capacity has been a great partner to TaskRay and we are excited to bring the product fully into our stack as we start this next level of growth,” said Sam Swan, CEO of TaskRay. “The acquisition ensures consistency and collaboration between both product groups enabling new ways to drive feature enhancements, superior customer support, and a streamlined product offering for our customers.”

“Since the beginning of the partnership, our values around customer service and product innovation have been aligned,” said Matt Gvazdinskas, CEO of Flux Capacity. “We see TaskRay as an example of success on the Salesforce AppExchange, and it is humbling to be a part of that success going forward. We can’t thank our loyal customers enough for their confidence in us to date, and we are committed to continue supporting them through this exciting transition.”

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About TaskRay

TaskRay is a collaborative work management solution native to Salesforce that enables teams to deliver consistent, collaborative, and high-quality experiences such as onboarding, implementations, and installations. Mid-size to large enterprises are able to scale operations, improve visibility and collaboration, reduce manual work, and drive customer satisfaction. Visit www.taskray.com to learn how to create better post-sale customer experiences.

About Flux Capacity

Flux Capacity is a robust resource management and capacity planning solution purpose-built for the TaskRay work management solution. With resource intelligence features such as forecasting, capacity planning, team workload management, and analytics, Flux Capacity is the perfect solution for TaskRay customers who manage complex processes.

