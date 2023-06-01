TaskGPT is the latest solution from TaskUs’ AI Services Business

Leading financial technology company MoneyLion signs on as an inaugural TaskGPT partner

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TaskUs, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASK), a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world’s most innovative companies, today announced the launch of TaskGPT, a powerful customer service application powered by Generative AI.

The new offering builds on TaskUs’ work with the world’s leading generative AI companies creating powerful tools for its global business of 47,700 employees. Today these tools help increase the efficiency of TaskUs frontline employees, power the company’s internal chatbot as well as evaluate employee language and customer service skills. TaskUs has also integrated its TaskGPT technology into TaskVerse, its gig economy platform, to improve results and reduce costs.

“We are excited about the revolution taking place in Generative AI and our ability to take advantage of massive technological benefits to increase the efficiency of TaskUs and our clients,” said Bryce Maddock, Co-Founder and CEO of TaskUs. “We are thrilled to build on the knowledge we’ve accumulated internally and deliver solutions for clients. We believe so strongly in the transformative abilities of our AI-based tools and knowledge that we’ve developed a new revenue model for the business that will see us compensated based on the outcomes we deliver.”

TaskUs is proud to announce MoneyLion Inc. (“MoneyLion”, NYSE: ML), a leading financial technology company, as an inaugural partner that is utilizing TaskGPT.

“The evolution of AI products and services is a massive advancement for global technology as a whole,” said Dee Choubey, CEO and Co-Founder of MoneyLion. “For us at MoneyLion, AI has been in our DNA since our inception in 2013, with our AI backed digital banking models. We’ve built a powerful platform supported by AI and machine learning that drives our premier financial product search and recommendation engine, matching people with the personalized financial products and services they need. We’ve had a long, fruitful relationship with TaskUs and are happy to grow our partnership with the integration of TaskGPT, which will enable us to rapidly expand and enhance our customer service capabilities across our business, with another great real world use case for AI tech.”

The TaskGPT launch is the latest example of how TaskUs is helping clients take advantage of the transformative power of AI. TaskUs’ comprehensive Generative AI offering includes:

Solution design: A consultative model that helps leading enterprises innovate by building new capabilities powered by generative AI from automating the routine to assisting in creative work. TaskUs consults with companies to drive customer engagement, improve customer service and enhance operations through the use of technology. AI Services: TaskUs provides annotation and evaluation support services for the top AI companies to help train their algorithms, improving the models’ performance and aligning them with human values. The company has built a Prompt Engineering team that creates and refines prompts for artificial intelligence systems. Trust & Safety Support including Adversarial Testing: TaskUs works with generative AI companies to ensure the safety and soundness of their AI e.g., making sure Large Language Models (LLMs) responses do not violate company policies. Customer Experience Support: TaskUs also provides exceptional CX support for leaders in the generative AI space. TaskGPT: TaskUs will continue to build tools based on Generative AI that will help its teammates and partners deliver best–in-class digital customer experiences and next generation customer support for its clients.

“All of the efficiencies and new companies and services that Generative AI will bring will have one thing in common: They’ll rely on humans. Our talented teammates will leverage these tools to successfully build, integrate and deploy this technology for clients. They’ll also play an integral role supporting the new companies in the Generative AI space as they scale. TaskUs thrives in this type of rapidly changing environment and we’re so excited about what’s ahead,” concluded Maddock.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion is a leader in financial technology powering the evolution of personalized products and content – with a top consumer finance mobile app, a premier embedded finance platform for enterprise businesses and a world-class media arm. MoneyLion’s mission is to positively change people’s financial path by rewiring the financial system and empowering them with greater financial literacy and access. In our go-to money app for consumers, we deliver curated content on finance and related topics, through a tailored feed that engages people to learn and share. People take control of their money life with our innovative financial products and marketplace – including our full-fledged suite of features to save and invest – seamlessly bringing together the best offers and content from MoneyLion and our 1,000+ enterprise partner network, together in one experience. MoneyLion’s enterprise technology provides the definitive search engine and marketplace for financial products, enabling any company to add embedded finance to their business, with advanced AI-backed data and tools through our platform and API. Established in 2013, MoneyLion connects millions of people with the financial products and content they need, when and where they need it. For more information about MoneyLion, please visit www.moneylion.com .

About TaskUs

TaskUs is a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world’s most innovative companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ride-sharing, Technology, FinTech and HealthTech. As of March 31, 2023, TaskUs had a worldwide headcount of approximately 47,700 people across 27 locations in 13 countries, including the United States, the Philippines and India.

TaskUs Investor Contact

Alan Katz

Investor Relations

alan.katz@taskus.com

TaskUs Media Contact

Lisa Wolford

Corporate Communications

lisa.wolford@taskus.com

MoneyLion Media Contact

MoneyLion Communications

PR@moneylion.com