Sites in Gurugram and Navi Mumbai Add More Than 1200 Seats with Significant Additional Expansion Capacity

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TaskUs, Inc (Nasdaq: TASK), a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world’s most innovative companies, today announced the launch of two new sites in India: Mystiqa in Gurugram, and Dreamland in Navi Mumbai.

The new sites add significant capacity for TaskUs in India. The company launched its first site in the region in 2019 and today has more than 10,000 employees supporting a variety of innovative global brands across FinTech, travel and transportation, and social media sectors, among others. Mystiqa and Dreamland are being launched with RidiCon, a festival of food, dancing and fun over two days in September that demonstrates TaskUs’ Ridiculously Good culture and innovation blended with the Bollywood spirit of India. Interested applicants can visit the TaskUs website ( www.taskus.com/careers ) for available positions.

“Our new sites add to our capacity to help clients provide excellent customer service and content moderation,” said Sapna Bhambani, Senior Vice President of Operations for TaskUs in India. “Importantly, we are also providing the vibrant, amenity-rich spaces that TaskUs is known for. We chose locations that have easy access to transportation and everyday conveniences so our teammates can feel inspired to do their best work. I am particularly proud that we offer nursing rooms, daycare, and child scholarships to help women thrive as they balance childcare with a rewarding career.”

“TaskUs India has been one of our fastest growing regions, said Stephan Daoust, Chief Operating Office of TaskUs. “Our talented teammates in India provide critical customer service and content moderation work for many of the world’s leading brands, and we’re pleased to further expand our presence in the country. India is also a hub for our digital development work, and our Technology Innovation Center in Chennai houses some of the brightest software developers anywhere who are working on our Generative AI and other next generation technologies.”

Gurugram’s Mystiqa: A Magical Jungle

Mystiqa’s magical jungle theme reflects the beautiful nature and wildlife of the jungle, with fantasy elements including a giant mushroom and mythical creatures such as mermaids and dragons.

The site features all the amenities TaskUs is known for including world-famous wellness programs, facilities, and access to on-site experts. Mystiqa has its own gym, daycare, medical room, zen room, and resilience room with life coaches ready to assist teammates with their wellness and resiliency needs.

TaskUs selected Gurugram because the location offers a multi-talented and multicultural workforce speaking a wide range of international languages including French, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Swedish, Japanese, Indonesian and Korean. With 600 seats, the site has the capacity to add an additional 675. Known as the “First Futuristic Smart City,” Gurugram provides access to an experienced outsourcing talent pool with a FinTech skillset.

Navi Mumbai’s Dreamland: Bolly Holly

Dreamland offers a “Bolly Holly” theme with vibrant and collaborative workspaces that pay homage to Mumbai’s film industry. Situated in the Gigaplex Mindspace complex, the site has a food court, gym, meditation room, daycare, casino- and film-themed meeting rooms, and a gaming area.

The site was selected because of its multiple transportation options for teammates, both rail and bus. It currently has 650 seats and will ramp to more than 1000 in its next growth phase. Languages currently supported include English, Hindi, Indian Regional languages and International languages (Spanish, German, French, Portuguese, Japanese and Arabic).

About TaskUs

TaskUs is a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world’s most innovative companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ride-sharing, Technology, FinTech and HealthTech. As of June 30, 2023, TaskUs had a worldwide headcount of approximately 47,000 people across 27 locations in 13 countries, including the United States, the Philippines and India.

