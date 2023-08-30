Flagship Grand Tasting to be held March 16-17, 2024

Seattle, WA, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Taste Washington will return to Seattle in March 2024. The nation’s largest single-region wine & food festival made a triumphant return this year after a 3-year hiatus, bringing more than 14,000 attendees to eight signature events hosted throughout the city.

The 2023 festival kicked off in early February with Field to Table, a groundbreaking dinner series hosted on Lumen Field, the home of the Seahawks and Sounders. The festivities continued into March during the official Taste Washington Wine Month with Dinner Series, a new event to the Taste lineup, pairing Seattle chefs and Washington winemakers with the best ingredients in the Pacific Northwest, Pacific Standard, a lively social featuring local seafood and Washington’s most interesting whites, roses and sparkling wines, The New Vintage, an energetic soiree with late-night eats, The Seminars, an educational series led by industry leaders guiding panel discussions and thoughtful tasting lineups, and of course The Grand Tasting, the festival’s flagship event showcasing more than 250 producers and the state’s best restaurants. The festival closed out with Sunday Brunch offering specially crafted menus and No Frills!, a behind-the-scenes culinary celebration featuring chef’s go-to dishes.

“Taste Washington holds a special place in our industry. The event is an incredible celebration of our state’s vibrant viticultural and culinary talents, and returning to celebrate together felt great,” commented Chris Stone, Deputy Director of the Washington State Wine Commission. “Our industry has shown remarkable resilience and adaptability, never skipping a beat. This March the region returned in full force, reflecting our unwavering spirit.”

Taste Washington was brought back in partnership with the Seattle-based production company SE Productions, a company rooted in the culinary industry, bringing a fresh, revitalized look to the festival.

In 2024, Taste Washington events will be scheduled across the region during the month of March. The Grand Tasting, the flagship event of Taste Washington, returns to Lumen Field Event Center Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17. Signature Event date and venues will be announced later this year.

About Washington State Wine Commission

The Washington State Wine Commission (WSWC) represents every licensed winery and wine grape grower in Washington State. Guided by an appointed board, the mission of the WSWC is to drive growth of Washington Wine through Marketing, Communications, and Viticulture & Enology Research. Funded almost entirely by the industry through assessments based on grape and wine sales. WSWC is a state government agency established by the legislature in 1987. To learn more, visit http://www.washingtonwine.org.



About SE Productions

SE Productions, creators of ‘Field To Table’, ‘Sumo + Sushi’ and ‘Bacon Eggs & Kegs’, is the ultimate experience maker. Since 2013, it’s been galvanized by creatives, crafters, festival producers, food lovers, outdoor enthusiasts and more. Along the way, this alliance has met incredible people and worked with exceptional partners and believes sharing experiences with others is more important than ever. More at https://www.seproductions.us.

SE Productions Contact:

Chloe Hendrickson

chloe@seproductions.us

CONTACT: Averyl Mooney Washington State Wine Commission (206) 295-5763 admooney@washingtonwine.org