The fashion industry has been growing recently. Various trends that influence different allied sectors can be observed in the industry. Apart from this, due to the freedom of expression, people have started to get inclined towards experimenting with their bodies.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global tattoo ink market was valued at about US $ 161.3 million in 2022. The forecast for a valuation of the subject Market by the end of 2031 is US $ 267.2 billion . This market advancement is forecasted with a moderate CAGR of 5.8%. However, various market forces are influential in helping the market grow.

In recent years, the popularity of the ink culture has surged. People have started to get inclined towards different forms of self-expression. Due to this, piercings and tattoos have been preferred by consumers. This is the fundamental driving force that influences the subject market.

Further, the rise of social media platforms and their growing influence are the two factors that have accelerated the growth of the subject market. The main reason behind this is the ease of showcasing self-expression. This has created a surge in the tattoo ink market.

The tattoo ink has been innovated significantly with the help of techniques and tools. It has helped the industry to increase the aesthetics, appearance, longevity, and safety of inks and allied products. Due to this, consumers have started to prefer new ink, and the market’s popularity has grown. Thus, this is a key driving factor influencing the subject market.

In addition, the economic investment made by various organizations has boosted the overall production of tattoo ink that includes a range of types, colors, and variants. Therefore, this is another driving force for the market under consideration.

Key Findings from the Market Report

The global tattoo inks market can be segmented based on the types of inks used and pigments. Black tattoo ink is a key market segment, offering a composition of vegan-friendly ink with glycerin, propylene glycol, and carbon black and distilled water suspension.

The colored tattoo ink market segment develops tattoos with a better artistic pattern. This segment uses cadmium, cobalt, dichromate salts, and mercury.

The pigment market segment explores naturally occurring elements that do not harm human skin.

Lastly, the organic pigment market segment innovates inks with the help of carbon chains.

Regional Profile

As far as Europe is concerned, the tattoo culture within the continent is vibrant. Apart from this, various tattoo studios and ink manufacturers started their new businesses in the last few years by feeling the industry’s growth. Consequently, Europe is the market leader in the subject market.

Asia Pacific is estimated to gain more popularity in the market segment due to increasing pop culture in Korea, China, and Japan. Therefore, it is also one of the key contributors to the market.

North America, Latin America, and the Middle East are the regions that also take an active part in contributing to the market.

Key Developments in the Tattoo Inks Market

In 2019, Eternal Tattoo Ink partnered with the Nexus Group alongside Eternal Tattoo Supply. This collaboration helped the business to diversify its operations.

In January 2022, Kuro Sumi Ink launched IMPERIAL, a response to REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation, and Restriction of Chemicals) regulations so that artists do not find themselves short of high-quality ink.

In December 2023, Intenze Ink launched Pro Nouveau by Aidan White for areola reconstruction.

Competitive Landscape

The competition existing in the global tattoo ink market is fierce. Differentiating products is the only way to withstand the competition.

Kuro Sumi Ink is one of the key players that determines its inks in multiple colors. It also offers a wide range of kits containing different colored inks.

Tommy’s Supplies offers medical kits along with tattoo inks. It is also profound in manufacturing tattoo machines.

Intenze Tattoo Ink offers power supply machines for tattoo artists, which act as differentiators for the organization.

Key Players

Intenze Tattoo Ink

Eternal Tattoo Ink

Bloodline Tattoo Ink

Tommy’s Supplies

Kuro Sumi Ink

Radiant Colors

Dynamic Color

Market Segmentation

Type

Black & Gray Tattoo Inks

Colored Tattoo Inks

Pigment

Mineral

Organic

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

