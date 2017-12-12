Tauriga Sciences, Inc. Fully Repays $35,000 8% Face Value Convertible Debenture Issued to Eagle Equities, LLC during June of 2017 for One Time Cash Payment of $50,015.75 USD

Breaking News
Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTC PINK: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), engaged in building business through the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products as well as the evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities/equity investments, today announced that is has fully repaid and retired a $35,000 Face Value 8.00% convertible debenture held by Eagle Equities, LLC (“Eagle Equities”); this was the final outstanding convertible note held by Eagle Equities.  This convertible debenture, which was issued by the Company during June of 2017, has been fully repaid for a one-time cash payment of $50,015.75 USD.  Accordingly, this debt has been removed from the Company’s balance sheet.

The Company has been focusing its efforts on both improving and strengthening its balance sheet.  The Company expects that substantial improvement will be realized by the end of this current quarter (period ending December 31, 2017).

Tauriga’s Chief Executive Officer, Seth M. Shaw, expressed, “The Company has now fully repaid and retired all of the convertible debt held by Eagle Equities LLC.  Tauriga is focused on curtailing future share dilution by taking actions such as this.  The Company has significantly reduced its convertible debt total since September 30, 2017 and is pleased to confirm to shareholders that it is capable of retiring all of its remaining convertible debt for cash payment (with the sole exception of a $27,500 Face Value Note issued to Adar Bays LLC on February 8, 2017), if deemed by management to be in the best interests of shareholders.”

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES, INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTC PINK: TAUG) is engaged in building life sciences company through the development, marketing, distribution and potential licensing of a broad array of products and technologies. The Company is presently focused on its upcoming contemplated launch of a Cupacu Butter based lip balm product branded under the name: Herman. The Company believes that one of its most important strengths is its access to and relationships with potentially substantial distribution systems and networks. The Company intends to capitalize on distribution opportunities and will continually update shareholders on such developments. Please visit the Corporate Website at www.tauriga.com

