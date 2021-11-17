Breaking News
Taurus Appoints Seasoned Financial Executive Nancy Scotton as CFO

Latest appointment highlight’s company’s commitment to driving continued growth and innovation as one of the leading global private equity real estate firms

Nancy Scotton

BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Taurus Investment Holdings, LLC, a global private equity real estate firm operating for over 40 years with experience in multifamily, office, logistics, mixed-use, and renewable energy sectors, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nancy Scotton to Chief Financial Officer. Scotton will work closely with Taurus’ executive management team on the strategic growth of Taurus and will be responsible for managing and reporting on all the fiscal and financial affairs of the company and overseeing the firm’s day-to-day finance and accounting operations.

“Nancy’s background in the industry is incredibly valuable as we continue to drive growth and build upon our strong track record of financial performance,” said Peter A. Merrigan, CEO of Taurus Investment Holdings. “She is a results-driven leader with strong financial insights, and I am thrilled to have her on the team as Taurus enters its next phase of exponential growth.”

Scotton comes to Taurus with over 25 years of significant financial executive experience in the alternative asset management industry, including tenure as CFO with private equity real estate funds, and over a decade in the financial services practices at some of the largest accounting firms in the U.S. Most recently, Scotton served as CFO of Landmark Partners.

“Taurus is a true leader in the global real estate industry with significant opportunities for growth and innovation. I am excited to join such a talented group of people,” said Nancy Scotton, CFO. “I look forward to working with both the executive management team and our incredible finance team as we continue to build on the company’s success for years to come.”

Scotton holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from City University of New York – Brooklyn College, a Master’s in Taxation from Pace University, and is a Certified Public Accountant.

About Taurus Investment Holdings, LLC
Established in 1976, Taurus is a global real estate private equity firm with over 40 years of experience as a general partner, investor, and operator. Currently active in the United States, Western Europe, Asia, and South America, the firm makes strategic investments into value-add, core-plus, and development opportunities.

Throughout North America and Europe, Taurus is consistently recognized as one of the premier owner operators of both directly managed and joint venture commercial real estate. To date, Taurus has purchased and developed more than 54 million square feet (5.01 million square meters) of residential, office, industrial, retail, and other commercial real estate assets throughout the world with a total acquisition value of over $8 billion. www.tiholdings.com.

