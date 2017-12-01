Breaking News
Tautachrome Inc. Announces KLK Cryptotoken Award Amount, and Distribution Record Date

ORO VALLEY, Ariz., Dec. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tautachrome, Inc. (OTCQB:TTCM) today announced that it has set January 16, 2018 as the Record Date for the distribution of twenty five percent of the 100,000,000 KLK cryptotoken award that the Company has reserved for pro-rata distribution to its common shareholders and its convertible promissory noteholders.

The Company’s CEO, Dr. Jon N Leonard said today, “The more common shares a shareholder owns on the Record Date, the more KLK currency the shareholder will receive.”

As announced earlier this week, the Company’s KLK cryptotoken sale will be carried out in several offerings during 2018, nominally four such offerings. The Company plans to distribute the balance of the 100,000,000 KLK cryptotoken award to its common shareholders and its convertible promissory noteholders roughly in synchrony with these planned offerings, with the entire 100,000,000 KLK cryptotoken award finished with the final offering. A new Record Date will be set for each distribution.

The Company believes that distributing tokens to Tautachrome shareholders in synchrony with the token sales will amplify interest in the sales. In addition we think our shareholders will form an active kernel of currency holders who will appreciate the potential of the currency and find ways to use it, supporting the vibrancy of the KLK ecosystem we are creating.

About Tautachrome

Tautachrome, Inc. (OTCQB:TTCM) is an emerging growth company in the smartphone imagery technology sector. Tautachrome has revolutionary already-issued trusted imagery patent claims, already approved and soon to be issued Talk-to-the-Picture social networking patent claims, and three patents pending containing further Talk-to-the-Picture social networking claims and further trustable imagery claims.

Safe Harbor Statement Statements made in this press release are forward-looking and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, general business conditions, managing growth, and political and other business risks. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this paragraph and the risks and other factors detailed in Tautachrome’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Tautachrome undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements.

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
