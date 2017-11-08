WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A Senate tax-cut bill, differing from one in the House of Representatives, was expected to be unveiled on Thursday, complicating a Republican push to overhaul the federal tax code.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Tax-cut debate in U.S. Congress swings to Senate bill - November 8, 2017
- Trump’s limited appeal a warning sign for Republicans ahead of 2018 elections - November 8, 2017
- Trump’s low approval rating masks his support among likely voters: Reuters/Ipsos poll - November 8, 2017