Breaking News
Home / Top News / Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Clarifications Require Adjustments by Financial Leaders, Impacting Financial Decisions

Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Clarifications Require Adjustments by Financial Leaders, Impacting Financial Decisions

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

ATLANTA, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — At the beginning of the year, there were already over 550 pages of clarifications around tax reform. As the end of the year approaches, proposed regulations continue to be clarified, also continuing to create stress for leaders of organizations of all sizes.

With evolving precision around the regulations over the last two years, CFOs and tax leaders may still find themselves stressed out as they try to adjust, forecast and adjust again as regulations are further defined. “Having a system in place that will help make and evaluate the unavoidable changes is the first line of defense to alleviate the pressure,” said Phil Zegarelli, Vice President of Strategic Consulting at PowerPlan.

For specific industries, like utilities, they continue to wait for clarity for complex tax scenarios like the normalization of excess deferred taxes. As they wait for final rules, an automated tax solution can help organizations determine where they stand and prepare for the complex process of compliance.

To learn more about the clarifications around the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and why your tax team may be feeling the pressure now more than ever, read PowerPlan’s new white paper, “And, You Thought The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Made 2017 Stressful!” here: http://bit.ly/2B9YSmi.

About PowerPlan

PowerPlan software provides financial insight into how complex rules and regulations impact your organization – empowering you to make credible decisions that improve overall financial and operational performance. The integrated solution provides complete visibility starting with forecasting and monitoring to scenario planning, asset investment optimization, and analytics while maintaining financial compliance. For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.powerplan.com.

For more information, contact:
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.