Tax Relief Associates Explains The IRS Innocent Spouse Relief Program

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mr. Van Horn of Tax Relief Associates provides an insight into the IRS Innocent Spouse Relief Program.

When couples file a joint tax return, each individual is liable for an equal payment of all taxes including penalties and interest for that given year. In the case of divorce or a divorce decree stating that one individual is responsible for the tax debt, the IRS can legally go after just one or even both parties for the entire amount of the tax debt. The IRS recognizes that there are certain situations, such as an understatement of taxes owed, in which it would be unfair to hold both parties liable for the tax debt, so the IRS created the Innocent Spouse Relief.

Sometimes though problems arise, for instance, in the case of you or your spouse making mistakes on the tax return resulting in an understatement of taxes owed; or you and your spouse get a divorce. The IRS recognizes these certain situations, in which it would be unreasonable to hold both parties liable for the tax debt.

The rules for Innocent Spouse Relief states that:

The innocent spouse did not know and would not have had a reason to know that there was an understatement of taxes owed.

The understatement of taxes owed was the liability of the other individual.

That it would be unfair to hold the innocent spouse responsible for the actions of the other individual.

Author: Joshua Van Horn
Organization: Tax Relief Associates, LLC
Address: 4231 Balboa Ave, San Diego, CA 92117
Phone: 1-833-827-2728

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/17b57cfa-c3c1-41b8-9607-04d2eb5de007

