FIRST ON FOX: Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is eyeing a summer rollout for a controversial ID card pilot program for illegal immigrants being released into the U.S. And the agency hopes it will modernize the documentation process for removal proceedings.
The ICE Secure Docket Card program was first reported on in 2022, and Fox Digital obtained images of the card last year. Now, ICE is planning a limited rollout of the program.
ICE confirmed to Fox N
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- IRS urged to probe tax-exempt groups supporting anti-Israel protests - May 10, 2024
- ‘We are so innocent’: Top 5 moments of Trump trial, from mistrial denials to Stormy Daniels’ testimony - May 10, 2024
- Biden admin’s National Guard ‘power grab’ slammed by former general as governors put up rare united front - May 10, 2024