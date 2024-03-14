Taylor Farms Pacific, a Tracy, Calif. establishment, is recalling approximately 19,976 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) apple walnut with chicken salad bowl products due to misbranding and undeclared wheat allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The product may contain wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label. The RTE apple walnut with chicken salad bowl products were produced from Feb. 28, 2024, through March 9, 2024. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]: 5.5-oz. clear plastic bowl containers with “kroger APPLE WALNUT WITH CHICKEN SALAD KIT FOR ONE” with use by dates of 03/12/24 through 03/22/24, lot codes TFPM059B41, TFPM060B41, TFPM061A41, TFPM062A41, TFPM063B41, TFPM064A41, TFPM064B41, TFPM065A41, TFPM066A41, TFPM067A41, TFPM068A41, TFPM069B42, and TFPM071A41. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-34013” below the use by date and lot code. These items were shipped to retail locations in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.



The problem was discovered by the establishment during a routine quality assurance check of ingredient labels. The establishment then notified FSIS that the product may contain wheat, which is not declared on the label. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider. FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls. Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Taylor Farms’ Consumer Line at 855-455-0098. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact [email protected]. Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to [email protected]. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

