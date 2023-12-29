Ana Clara Benevides, 23, died hours after the singer’s 17 November show – a day when temperatures hit 40CHeat exhaustion caused the death of a Brazilian fan who attended a Taylor Swift concert in November, according to a forensics report obtained by the Associated Press on Wednesday.Ana Clara Benevides, 23, passed out during Swift’s second song at the show in Rio de Janeiro on 17 November and died hours later at a local hospital. Temperatures in the city that day were at about 40C (105F). Continue reading…

