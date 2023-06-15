Virtual R&D Day featuring collaborator Salman Bhai, MD, and Taysha’s leadership team at 10:00 AM ET on June 28, 2023

Company to provide update on new data analyses for TSHA-120 in GAN, and initial safety observations for TSHA-102 in Rett syndrome

DALLAS, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), today announced it will host a virtual R&D Day on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 10:00 AM ET to discuss updates on TSHA-120, a self-complimentary intrathecally delivered investigational AAV9 gene therapy in clinical evaluation for GAN, and TSHA-102, a self-complementary intrathecally delivered AAV9 investigational gene transfer therapy in clinical evaluation for Rett syndrome.

The event will feature collaborator Salman Bhai, MD, Assistant Professor of Neurology at UT Southwestern Medical Center, who will discuss the disease course and biology of GAN and present new data and analyses from the ongoing natural history and interventional trial evaluating TSHA-120. In addition, Taysha leadership will provide a clinical update on the investigational TSHA-102 program, including the initial safety observations of TSHA-102 from the first patient recently dosed in the Phase 1/2 REVEAL trial. The REVEAL trial is evaluating the safety and preliminary efficacy of TSHA-102 in adult females with Rett syndrome. More detailed clinical updates on the first patient will be provided in the third quarter of this year following the initial review of available safety data by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations. To register for the event, please click here.

About Salman Bhai, MD

Dr. Bhai is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Neurology at UT Southwestern Medical Center and the Director of the Neuromuscular Center in the Institute for Exercise and Environmental Medicine at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas. He specializes in neuromuscular disorders. Dr. Bhai earned his medical degree at Harvard Medical School. He completed his residency in neurology through Harvard Medical School at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital, where he also received advanced training through a fellowship in neuromuscular medicine and earned a medical education certificate. He is board certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology in neurology and neuromuscular medicine as well as by the American Board of Electrodiagnostic Medicine. He joined the UT Southwestern faculty in 2020. He is a member of the American Academy of Neurology, the Dallas County Medical Society, and the Texas Neurological Society. Dr. Bhai’s clinical interests include the evaluation and treatment of neuromuscular disorders. He focuses on patients with hereditary and autoimmune neuromuscular disorders. Dr. Bhai’s research focuses on understanding metabolic and mitochondrial dysfunction in muscle disorders. He is the principal investigator for multiple clinical trials in neuromuscular diseases. He serves as an organizer and a participant for European Neuromuscular Center expert workshops. He has been an invited lecturer nationally and internationally in his areas of expertise. As a clinician-scientist and educator, Dr. Bhai strives to improve the lives of patients and their families.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies (Nasdaq: TSHA) is on a mission to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. With a singular focus on developing curative medicines, we aim to rapidly translate our treatments from bench to bedside. We have combined our team’s proven experience in gene therapy drug development and commercialization with the world-class UT Southwestern Gene Therapy Program. Together, we leverage our fully integrated platform with a goal of dramatically improving patients’ lives. More information is available at www.tayshagtx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “projects,” “plans,” and “future” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the potential of our product candidates, including TSHA-120 and TSHA-102, to positively impact quality of life and alter the course of disease in the patients we seek to treat, our research, development and regulatory plans for our product candidates, the potential for these product candidates to receive regulatory approval from the FDA or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies, and whether, if approved, these product candidates will be successfully distributed and marketed and the potential market opportunity for these product candidates. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Risks regarding our business are described in detail in our Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the full-year ended December 31, 2022, which is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will be made available in other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC. Such risks may be amplified by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update these statements except as may be required by law.

