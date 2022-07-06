Taysha Gene Therapies to Participate in Upcoming William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2022

President, Founder and Chief Executive Officer to participate in “AAV Gene Therapy: Delivery and Beyond” panel discussion on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 10:00 am ET

DALLAS, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric, pivotal-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) in both rare and large patient populations, today announced its participation in a panel discussion on Wednesday, July 13th at the upcoming William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2022.

A webcast of the event will be available in the “Events & Media” section of the Taysha corporate website at https://ir.tayshagtx.com/news-events/events-presentations. Archived versions of the webcasts will be available on the website for 60 days.

Conference Details:

Event: William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2022 Topic: AAV Gene Therapy: Delivery and Beyond Date: Wednesday, July 13, 2022 Time: 10:00 am ET Format: Panel Discussion Participants: Suyash Prasad, MBBS, M.Sc., MRCP, MRCPCH, FFPM, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research and Development of Taysha

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies (Nasdaq: TSHA) is on a mission to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. With a singular focus on developing curative medicines, we aim to rapidly translate our treatments from bench to bedside. We have combined our team’s proven experience in gene therapy drug development and commercialization with the world-class UT Southwestern Gene Therapy Program to build an extensive, AAV gene therapy pipeline focused on both rare and large-market indications. Together, we leverage our fully integrated platform—an engine for potential new cures—with a goal of dramatically improving patients’ lives. More information is available at www.tayshagtx.com.

Company Contact:

Kimberly Lee, D.O.

Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

Taysha Gene Therapies

klee@tayshagtx.com

Media Contact:

Carolyn Hawley

Canale Communications

carolyn.hawley@canalecomm.com