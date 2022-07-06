Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Taysha Gene Therapies to Participate in Upcoming William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2022

Taysha Gene Therapies to Participate in Upcoming William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2022

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

President, Founder and Chief Executive Officer to participate in “AAV Gene Therapy: Delivery and Beyond” panel discussion on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 10:00 am ET

DALLAS, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric, pivotal-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) in both rare and large patient populations, today announced its participation in a panel discussion on Wednesday, July 13th at the upcoming William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2022.

A webcast of the event will be available in the “Events & Media” section of the Taysha corporate website at https://ir.tayshagtx.com/news-events/events-presentations. Archived versions of the webcasts will be available on the website for 60 days.

Conference Details:

Event: William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2022
   
Topic: AAV Gene Therapy: Delivery and Beyond
   
Date: Wednesday, July 13, 2022
   
Time: 10:00 am ET
   
Format: Panel Discussion
   
Participants: Suyash Prasad, MBBS, M.Sc., MRCP, MRCPCH, FFPM, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research and Development of Taysha
   

About Taysha Gene Therapies        

Taysha Gene Therapies (Nasdaq: TSHA) is on a mission to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. With a singular focus on developing curative medicines, we aim to rapidly translate our treatments from bench to bedside. We have combined our team’s proven experience in gene therapy drug development and commercialization with the world-class UT Southwestern Gene Therapy Program to build an extensive, AAV gene therapy pipeline focused on both rare and large-market indications. Together, we leverage our fully integrated platform—an engine for potential new cures—with a goal of dramatically improving patients’ lives. More information is available at www.tayshagtx.com.

Company Contact:
Kimberly Lee, D.O.
Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
Taysha Gene Therapies
klee@tayshagtx.com

Media Contact:
Carolyn Hawley
Canale Communications
carolyn.hawley@canalecomm.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.