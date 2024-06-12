Company to host webcast on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at 8:00 AM Eastern Time

Oral presentation by Elsa Rossignol, M.D., FRCP, FAAP, Principal Investigator of the REVEAL adolescent and adult trial at CHU Sainte-Justine and Colleen Buhrfiend, M.D., of RUSH University Medical Center at the 2024 IRSF Rett Syndrome Scientific Meeting on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at 11:00 AM Mountain Time

DALLAS, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for severe monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), today announced that it will host a webcast on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, to discuss new clinical data from the REVEAL Phase 1/2 adolescent and adult trial and the REVEAL Phase 1/2 pediatric trial evaluating TSHA-102 in Rett syndrome, as well as provide a program update. The data will also be presented at the 2024 International Rett Syndrome Foundation (IRSF) Rett Syndrome Scientific Meeting taking place in Westminster, Colo., June 18-19, 2024.

Taysha-Hosted Webcast Details Date/Time: Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at 8:00 AM Eastern Time Registration: https://lifescievents.com/event/taysha-2/

The live webcast and replay will be available through Taysha’s website here. 2024 IRSF Rett Syndrome Scientific Meeting Presentation Details

Poster Presentation

Title: TSHA-102 gene therapy for Rett syndrome: First-cohort data from the REVEAL Adolescent/Adult and Pediatric studies

Date/Time: Tuesday, June 18, 2024, 5:15-7:00 PM Mountain Time

Presenters: Elsa Rossignol, M.D., FRCP, FAAP, Associate Professor in Neuroscience and Pediatrics at the Université de Montréal and Principal Investigator of the REVEAL adolescent and adult trial at CHU Sainte-Justine and Colleen Buhrfiend, M.D., Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at RUSH University Medical Center Oral Presentation

Title: TSHA-102 gene therapy for Rett syndrome: First-cohort data from the REVEAL Adolescent/Adult and Pediatric studies

Date/Time: Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at 11:00 AM Mountain Time

Presenters: Elsa Rossignol, M.D., FRCP, FAAP, Associate Professor in Neuroscience and Pediatrics at the Université de Montréal and Principal Investigator of the REVEAL adolescent and adult trial at CHU Sainte-Justine and Colleen Buhrfiend, M.D., Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at RUSH University Medical Center

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies (Nasdaq: TSHA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for severe monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. Its lead clinical program TSHA-102 is in development for Rett syndrome, a rare neurodevelopmental disorder with no approved disease-modifying therapies that address the genetic root cause of the disease. With a singular focus on developing transformative medicines, Taysha aims to address severe unmet medical needs and dramatically improve the lives of patients and their caregivers. The Company’s management team has proven experience in gene therapy development and commercialization. Taysha leverages this experience, its manufacturing process and a clinically and commercially proven AAV9 capsid in an effort to rapidly translate treatments from bench to bedside. For more information, please visit www.tayshagtx.com.

