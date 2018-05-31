TC Connect AB (publ) changes name to TCECUR Sweden AB (publ) (190/18)

Commencing June 1, 2018, TC Connect AB (publ) shares will be traded under its new name, TCECUR Sweden AB (publ).
|New company name:
|TCECUR Sweden AB (publ)
|Unchanged short name:
|TCC
|Unchanged ISIN code:
|SE0009889488
This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8 5030 1550.
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.