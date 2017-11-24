TCM Group A/S: Major shareholder announcement

company announcement

No. 6/2017

Tvis, 24 November 2017

Major shareholder announcement

Notice is hereby given under section 29 of the Danish Securities Trading Act that TCM Group A/S (the “Company”) has been informed about the following holdings of shares in the Company.

Innovator International S.à r.l. (the “Shareholder”) has on 24 November 2017 sold 7,000,000 shares of a nominal value of DKK 0.1 each (total nominal value of DKK 700,000) in the Company in connection with the listing and admission to trading of the Company’s shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S. In addition, the Shareholder has reduced its holding of shares in the Company as a result of the lending of 1,050,000 shares of a nominal value of DKK 0.1 each (total nominal value of DKK 105,000) in the Company to the Joint Bookrunners for the purpose of delivery of shares to investors in connection with exercise of the overallotment option in connection with the Company’s offering.

The Shareholder is owned by IK Small Cap I Fund (51%) and certain co-investors (49%) being limited partner entities. IK Small Cap I Fund is advised by IK Investment Partners Ltd.

The Shareholder now has a direct holding of 1,197,600 shares of a nominal value of DKK 0.1 each (total nominal value of DKK 119,760 in the Company, corresponding to 11.98% of the total share capital and 11.98% of the voting rights, including the lending of shares under the overallotment option.

About TCM Group

TCM Group is Scandinavia’s third largest manufacturer of kitchens and furniture for bathrooms and storage. The products are Danish design, produced in Denmark and rooted in a proud tradition of good quality and good craftsmanship. TCM Group pursues a multi-brand strategy, under which the main brand is Svane Køkkenet and the other brands are Tvis, Nettoline and kitchn. Combined, the brands cater for the entire price spectrum, and are sold through 125 dealers in Denmark and the rest of the Scandinavia. In addition, TCM Group sells private label kitchens through a total of more than 150 DIY stores in Denmark and independent kitchen stores in Norway. See www.tcmgroup.dk for more information.

