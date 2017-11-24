Breaking News
Home / Top News / TCM Group A/S: Major shareholder announcement

TCM Group A/S: Major shareholder announcement

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 4 mins ago

company announcement
No. 6/2017

Tvis, 24 November 2017

Major shareholder announcement
Notice is hereby given under section 29 of the Danish Securities Trading Act that TCM Group A/S (the “Company”) has been informed about the following holdings of shares in the Company.

Innovator International S.à r.l. (the “Shareholder”) has on 24 November 2017 sold 7,000,000 shares of a nominal value of DKK 0.1 each (total nominal value of DKK 700,000) in the Company in connection with the listing and admission to trading of the Company’s shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S. In addition, the Shareholder has reduced its holding of shares in the Company as a result of the lending of 1,050,000 shares of a nominal value of DKK 0.1 each (total nominal value of DKK 105,000) in the Company to the Joint Bookrunners for the purpose of delivery of shares to investors in connection with exercise of the overallotment option in connection with the Company’s offering.

The Shareholder is owned by IK Small Cap I Fund (51%) and certain co-investors (49%) being limited partner entities. IK Small Cap I Fund is advised by IK Investment Partners Ltd.

The Shareholder now has a direct holding of 1,197,600 shares of a nominal value of DKK 0.1 each (total nominal value of DKK 119,760 in the Company, corresponding to 11.98% of the total share capital and 11.98% of the voting rights, including the lending of shares under the overallotment option.

For additional information, please contact:
CEO, Ole Lund Andersen, TCM Group, +45 97 43 52 00

About TCM Group
TCM Group is Scandinavia’s third largest manufacturer of kitchens and furniture for bathrooms and storage. The products are Danish design, produced in Denmark and rooted in a proud tradition of good quality and good craftsmanship. TCM Group pursues a multi-brand strategy, under which the main brand is Svane Køkkenet and the other brands are Tvis, Nettoline and kitchn. Combined, the brands cater for the entire price spectrum, and are sold through 125 dealers in Denmark and the rest of the Scandinavia. In addition, TCM Group sells private label kitchens through a total of more than 150 DIY stores in Denmark and independent kitchen stores in Norway. See www.tcmgroup.dk for more information.

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ed38e2e-0b50-4f20-81a6-184f63deee08

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.