Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / TCMD Shareholder Investigation: The Law Firm of Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. Investigates Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. and Encourages Shareholders with Substantial Losses to Contact the Firm

TCMD Shareholder Investigation: The Law Firm of Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. Investigates Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. and Encourages Shareholders with Substantial Losses to Contact the Firm

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

WELLINGTON, Fla., June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. (“BARJO”) and Of Counsel, Neil Rothstein, Esq. (with over 30 years of Securities Class Action experience, including cases against ENRON and HALLIBURTON) advise that it has commenced an investigation into Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TCMD) (“Tactile” or the “Company”) on behalf of investors as to whether Tactile and certain of its executives have engaged in fraud, negligence or other unlawful business practices in violation of the federal securities laws.

On June 8, 2020, the Office of Strategic Shorts (“OSS Research”) published a report suggesting a strong sell and revealing a kickback scheme as the true source of Tactile’s growth.  The report stated that Medicare has recently launched an industry-wide audit in which Tactile has been disproportionately targeted, where “71% of Tactile’s claims audited so far have been denied for failure to establish medical necessity.” 

The report also noted that Tactile has seen multiple key executive departures in recent years, with various insiders selling more than 50% of their shareholdings in 2019 since a lawsuit was filed against the Company in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas suggesting that Tactile is “employing borderline to potentially illegal marketing schemes to induce sales growth and share gains.”

After news of OSS Research’s report, Tactile’s stock price fell approximately 10% to close at $47.26 per share on June 8, 2020.  The stock price has continued to decline, falling below $40.00 per share last week. 

The Firm encourages shareholders who have suffered substantial losses in Tactile to contact attorney Anthony Barbuto, Esq. at (888) 715-2520 or via email [email protected]; or Neil Rothstein, Esq. via email at [email protected], free of charge, to discuss this case and shareholder rights.

Barbuto & Johansson, P.A.
Anthony Barbuto, Esq.
1-888-715-2520
12773 Forest Hill Blvd., 101
Wellington, FL 33414
http://www.barjolaw.com

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.