Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / TCN Worldwide Announces New Affiliate in Greater Chicago Marketplace

TCN Worldwide Announces New Affiliate in Greater Chicago Marketplace

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 33 mins ago

Chicago Real Estate Resources Inc. /TCN Worldwide to Represent Chicago’s Multi-Family Market and Retail Market as TCN Worldwide’s Newest Member Firm

Eric Janssen, President and Founder of Chicago Real Estate Resources/TCN Worldwide

Eric Janssen, President and Founder of Chicago Real Estate Resources/TCN Worldwide

Chicago, IL, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — H. Ross Ford III, President & CEO of TCN Worldwide Real Estate Services, is pleased to announce Chicago Real Estate Resources Inc. (CRER) as the newest member to be selected to join the international real estate services organization. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, CRER has 18 commercial brokers and primarily focuses on multi-family investment and retail services. 

“Our Company is thrilled to be joining TCN Worldwide.  The national platform will open many doors for our brokers and clients alike and it will provide opportunities to market our assignments to a larger audience.  TCN Worldwide is a great organization, and it will provide our team with the ability to offer our clients an expanded array of services and local real estate solutions,” commented Eric Janssen, President and Founder of Chicago Real Estate Resources/TCN Worldwide.

Founded in 2004, CRER is recognized as one of Chicago’s pre-eminent brokerage firms. CRER specializes in a multitude of services including investment real estate sales, site analysis and acquisition/disposition, development land sales, retail sales and leasing, note sales, receivership services and property management. CRER President Eric Janssen, has been appointed receiver in Illinois and Indiana State and Federal courts in over 1,700 cases for the past 20+ years involving assets valued in excess of $1.8 billion. Collectively, their team has sold more than $2.5 billion in commercial real estate assets.

Ross Ford added, “We are proud to welcome CRER to our organization as the retail and multi-family specialists serving Chicago and surrounding areas. They join the ranks of Bradford Allen/TCN Worldwide, Chicago’s office specialists, and PW Commercial/TCN Worldwide, serving the areas industrial needs, to build on the in-depth knowledge they each offer as niche firms while providing full-service coverage across all specialties throughout the Greater Chicago Metropolitan Area.”

About TCN Worldwide

Founded in 1989, TCN Worldwide ranks as one of the largest service providers in the commercial real estate industry. An alliance of top independent brokerage firms serving more than 200 primary and secondary markets worldwide, TCN Worldwide provides complete integrated commercial real estate solutions across North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Australia.

Offering an extensive range of real estate services coupled with a personal commitment to exceed client expectations, TCN Worldwide represents approximately $38.5 billion in transactions annually across its 60+ office and more than 1,500 commercial real estate professionals.

For more information on TCN Worldwide, contact H. Ross Ford at 972-769-8701 or visit TCNWorldwide.com.

 

# # #

Attachment

  • EricJ_CRER1 
CONTACT: Claudia Crow
TCN Worldwide
9727698701
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.