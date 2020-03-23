TCN Worldwide Expands Its Global Coverage into Romania with Newest Member Firm, Activ Property Services

Breaking News
Headquartered in Bucharest, With Two Regional Offices in Timisoara and Cluj-Napoca, Activ Property Services is the Newest Member Firm to be Selected to Join International Commercial Real Estate Organization, TCN Worldwide

Gheorghe Razvan, Managing Director of Activ Property Services

Dallas, TX, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — H. Ross Ford III, President & CEO of TCN Worldwide Real Estate Services, is pleased to announce Activ Property Services, one of the main real-estate consultant firms in Romania, as the newest member firm to be selected to join TCN Worldwide. Operating at the national level since 1993, Activ Property Services provides integrated commercial real estate services to their clients, including advisory and transactional services for international and national landlords, tenants, developers, and investors.

“We are very pleased to announce the expansion of TCN Worldwide’s global coverage into Romania with the addition of Activ Property Services. Gheorghe Razvan and his team of over 30 real estate professionals have been serving the needs of the Romanian commercial real estate market on a national level for over 25 years. We are proud to welcome one of Romania’s top independent commercial real estate services firms to our growing member roster,” stated Ross Ford. 

“We are excited to be a member of TCN Worldwide, one of the industry’s largest international commercial real estate organizations,” stated Gheorghe Razvan, Managing Director of Activ Property Services. “Our firm is thrilled to join the many outstanding commercial real estate companies that make up TCN Worldwide; our partnership will help facilitate our ability to serve client needs throughout Romania and around the globe as we expand our array of services, expertise, and global coverage.”

 

About TCN Worldwide

An extensive range of real estate services coupled with a personal commitment to exceed client expectations is what allows TCN Worldwide to be a leader in the commercial real estate industry. With over 1,500 commercial real estate professionals serving more than 200 primary and secondary markets worldwide, TCN Worldwide ranks as one of the largest and most comprehensive service providers in the CRE industry.

TCN Worldwide provides complete integrated commercial real estate solutions across North America, Asia, The Middle East, Romania, and Australia. 

For more information on TCN Worldwide, contact H. Ross Ford at 972-769-8701 or visit TCNWorldwide.com.

 

