Hanna Commercial Real Estate Expands Its Partnership with International Commercial Real Estate Organization, TCN Worldwide

TCN Worldwide Real Estate Services TCN Worldwide represents approximately $47.3 billion in transactions annually across its 70+ offices and more than 1,500 commercial real estate professionals.

H. Ross Ford III President & CEO of TCN Worldwide Real Estate Services

Dallas, TX, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — H. Ross Ford III, president & CEO of TCN Worldwide Real Estate Services, is pleased to announce the addition of four new TCN Worldwide offices. A TCN Worldwide member since 1994, Hanna Commercial will now represent TCN Worldwide in five markets throughout the North East, including: Cleveland, Columbus, Pittsburgh, Buffalo and Rochester.

“We are very pleased to kick off 2023 announcing the expansion of TCN Worldwide’s global market coverage with four new Hanna Commercial Real Estate offices,” stated Ross Ford. “Hanna Commercial has been a member of TCN Worldwide since 1994, originally as the Chartwell Group in Cleveland, and we are thrilled to expand on that partnership to broaden coverage to Columbus, Pittsburgh, Buffalo as well as Rochester and the respective surrounding areas. We are proud to welcome these offices as our newest member firms.”

Hanna Commercial Real Estate is one of the largest independent full-service commercial real estate brokerage firms in the North East. Key services include commercial real estate brokerage, corporate services, appraisal and consulting, property management, accelerated marketing (auctions), and research.

“We are extremely proud of this partnership with TCN Worldwide and look forward to growing our presence to represent the organization not only in Cleveland, but in key markets throughout the North East,” said Mac (R.M.) Biggar, CCIM, SIOR, president of Hanna Commercial Real Estate.



About Hanna Commercial Real Estate

Hanna Commercial Real Estate is a full-service commercial real estate brokerage firm. We are committed to listening to our clients, which helps us better understand their individual needs and unique business challenges. As a result of this dedication, we are recognized by our clients and peers alike for our outstanding service and positive results. To learn more, visit hannacre.com.



About TCN Worldwide

Founded in 1989, TCN Worldwide ranks as one of the largest service providers in the commercial real estate industry. An alliance of top independent brokerage firms serving more than 200 primary and secondary markets worldwide, TCN Worldwide provides complete integrated commercial real estate solutions across North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Australia.

Offering an extensive range of real estate services coupled with a personal commitment to exceed client expectations, TCN Worldwide represents approximately $47.3 billion in transactions annually across its 70+ offices and more than 1,500 commercial real estate professionals.

For more information, visit TCNWorldwide.com.

# # #

Attachments

TCN Worldwide Real Estate Services

H. Ross Ford III

CONTACT: Claudia Crow TCN Worldwide 9727698701 ccrow@tcnworldwide.com