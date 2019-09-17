Breaking News
Home / Top News / TCN Worldwide Welcomes LSL Advisors in Manhattan as Its Newest Member Firm

TCN Worldwide Welcomes LSL Advisors in Manhattan as Its Newest Member Firm

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Serving New York City, LSL Advisors is the Newest Member Firm to be Selected to Join International Commercial Real Estate Organization, TCN Worldwide

Daniel Lolai, Principal, LSL Advisors/TCN Worldwide

Daniel Lolai, Principal, LSL Advisors/TCN Worldwide

David Greene, Principal, LSL Advisors/TCN Worldwide

David Greene, Principal, LSL Advisors/TCN Worldwide

New York, NY, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — H. Ross Ford III, President & CEO of TCN Worldwide Real Estate Services, is pleased to announce LSL Advisors as the newest member to be selected to join the international real estate services organization. LSL Advisors is a commercial real estate advisory and investment firm. The principals and brokers of LSL Advisors have completed more than 10 million square feet in leasing transactions and more than 4 billion dollars in commercial sales.

“It’s with great pleasure that we welcome LSL and the return of David Greene and Daniel Lolai to TCN Worldwide. I look forward to a long and fruitful partnership,” stated Mr. Ford.

“David Greene, the former head of brokerage at MHP Real Estate Services and previously a recipient of the top broker award at MHP, was the immediate past TCN Chairman and has been honored six times by the Commercial Observer as one of the 100 most powerful people in New York Real Estate,” Mr. Ford added.

Mr. Lolai founded LSL Advisors in 2014. Previously, he served as Managing Director at MHP Real Estate Services. Daniel was a recipient of the prestigious 2012 MHP “Rising Star” Award. In 2014, the Commercial Observer honored Daniel as one of the “30 under 30” Rising Real Estate Stars in New York City. Mr. Lolai is an industry-leading advisor to the Technology, Advertising, Media and Information fields.

“We are excited to be representing TCN Worldwide in NYC,” stated Daniel Lolai. “Our partnership with TCN will bring added value to our corporate clients on a global level.”

“Joining TCN Worldwide is an exciting opportunity as the significant majority of our work is tenant representation, and TCN provides us with national and international coverage for our clients,” added David Greene, principal at LSL Advisors.

 

About TCN Worldwide

TCN Worldwide, an affiliation of leading independent commercial real estate firms with commercial real estate professionals serving more than 200 markets worldwide, ranks as one of the largest service providers in the industry, consisting of more than 5,000 commercial real estate professionals in 160+ offices across 24 countries, and collectively representing more than $58.6 billion in annual transaction volume.

For more information on TCN Worldwide, contact H. Ross Ford at 972-769-8701 or visit www.TCNWorldwide.com.

Attachments

  • Dan Lolai headshot
  • DavidGreene headshot 
CONTACT: Claudia Crow
TCN Worldwide
9727698701
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.