TCN Worldwide Welcomes LSL Advisors in Manhattan as Its Newest Member Firm

New York, NY, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — H. Ross Ford III, President & CEO of TCN Worldwide Real Estate Services, is pleased to announce LSL Advisors as the newest member to be selected to join the international real estate services organization. LSL Advisors is a commercial real estate advisory and investment firm. The principals and brokers of LSL Advisors have completed more than 10 million square feet in leasing transactions and more than 4 billion dollars in commercial sales.

“It’s with great pleasure that we welcome LSL and the return of David Greene and Daniel Lolai to TCN Worldwide. I look forward to a long and fruitful partnership,” stated Mr. Ford.

“David Greene, the former head of brokerage at MHP Real Estate Services and previously a recipient of the top broker award at MHP, was the immediate past TCN Chairman and has been honored six times by the Commercial Observer as one of the 100 most powerful people in New York Real Estate,” Mr. Ford added.

Mr. Lolai founded LSL Advisors in 2014. Previously, he served as Managing Director at MHP Real Estate Services. Daniel was a recipient of the prestigious 2012 MHP “Rising Star” Award. In 2014, the Commercial Observer honored Daniel as one of the “30 under 30” Rising Real Estate Stars in New York City. Mr. Lolai is an industry-leading advisor to the Technology, Advertising, Media and Information fields.

“We are excited to be representing TCN Worldwide in NYC,” stated Daniel Lolai. “Our partnership with TCN will bring added value to our corporate clients on a global level.”

“Joining TCN Worldwide is an exciting opportunity as the significant majority of our work is tenant representation, and TCN provides us with national and international coverage for our clients,” added David Greene, principal at LSL Advisors.

TCN Worldwide, an affiliation of leading independent commercial real estate firms with commercial real estate professionals serving more than 200 markets worldwide, ranks as one of the largest service providers in the industry, consisting of more than 5,000 commercial real estate professionals in 160+ offices across 24 countries, and collectively representing more than $58.6 billion in annual transaction volume.

