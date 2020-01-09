TCN Worldwide Welcomes Pacific Coast Commercial in San Diego as Its Newest Member Firm

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Representing the 18 cities throughout San Diego County, Pacific Coast Commercial is the Newest Member Firm to be Selected to Join International Commercial Real Estate Organization, TCN Worldwide

Vince Provenzano, President of Brokerage at Pacific Coast Commercial/TCN Worldwide

San Diego, CA, Jan. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — H. Ross Ford III, President & CEO of TCN Worldwide Real Estate Services, is pleased to announce Pacific Coast Commercial as the newest member to be selected to join the international real estate services organization. One of San Diego’s top producing Commercial Real Estate firms, Pacific Coast Commercial is a full service commercial real estate company specializing in commercial real estate sales, property management, and leasing services throughout Southern California. 

The origin of the firm began in 1994 and after a merger of two companies in 2008, Pacific Coast Commercial was created. Pacific Coast Commercial currently consists of 58 commercial real estate professionals, closing 579 transactions in 2019 and approximately 5.6 million square feet of commercial space under management 

Vince Provenzano, President of Brokerage at Pacific Coast Commercial, stated, “We are pleased to be a part of TCN Worldwide, one of the industry’s foremost commercial real estate organizations. We are joining forces with a group of strategy-based real estate professionals around the globe that will allow us to better serve our clients’ needs with a greater depth and breadth of service.”

“It is a great pleasure to welcome Pacific Coast Commercial to our organization,” added Ross Ford. “Pacific Coast Commercial, a highly respected firm, is a perfect example of the type of strong independent company we continue to attract to TCN Worldwide. As we continue to expand, the key to TCN Worldwide’s success remains its ability to provide its members with the tools they need to compete more effectively within this competitive industry. We look forward to Pacific Coast Commercial’s contribution and collaboration as we continue to grow as an organization.”

 

About Pacific Coast Commercial

Pacific Coast Commercial is a leading provider of San Diego commercial real estate brokerage and management services. We deliver sound advice and exceptional performance that our clients can rely on to be trustworthy, honest and of great value.  

Our brokerage team consists of highly specialized professionals who are committed to bringing you individualized service, local market expertise, and regional opportunities to lease-up or sell your real estate assets throughout Southern California. For more information, contact Vince Provenzano at (619) 469-3600 or visit pacificcoastcommercial.com

 

About TCN Worldwide

An extensive range of real estate services coupled with a personal commitment to exceed client expectations is what allows TCN Worldwide to be a leader in the commercial real estate industry. With over 1,500 commercial real estate professionals serving more than 200 primary and secondary markets worldwide, TCN Worldwide ranks as one of the largest and most comprehensive service providers in the CRE industry.

TCN Worldwide provides complete integrated commercial real estate solutions across North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Australia.

For more information on TCN Worldwide, contact H. Ross Ford at 972-769-8701 or visit TCNWorldwide.com.

 

