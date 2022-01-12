TCR² Therapeutics Announces Experienced Biotech Executive Rosemary Harrison as Chief Business and Strategy Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRR), a clinical-stage cell therapy company with a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from solid tumors, today announced the appointment of Rosemary Harrison, Ph.D., as Chief Business and Strategy Officer where she will be responsible for supporting a range of activities including commercial strategy, operational planning, corporate partnerships and long-term growth opportunities.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Rosemary Harrison as our first Chief Business and Strategy Officer at TCR2 as she has proven throughout her career an ability to work closely with multiple commercial functions to identify and execute clear strategic priorities,” said Garry Menzel, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of TCR2 Therapeutics. “We look forward to her immediate operational impact as 2022 is a year full of milestones in which our lead program gavo-cel will enter a Phase 2 clinical trial, TC-510 will enter a Phase 1 clinical trial and several other programs provide opportunities for strategic dialogue.”

Dr. Harrison brings to TCR2 nearly 20 years of global experience working on strategic planning, portfolio management, and business development at both pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Prior to joining the Company, she was Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy at Trillium Therapeutics where she led its acquisition by Pfizer for $2.22 billion in November 2021. Before that, Dr. Harrison served in strategic and research roles within RA Capital Management and as Head of Rare Diseases at Imbria Pharmaceuticals. Earlier in her career, she was Head of Portfolio Management and Strategic Planning at the Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research as well as a consultant at Bain & Company where she advised on corporate strategic and operational programs. Dr. Harrison holds a Bachelor of Biotechnology in Drug Design and Development and a Ph.D. from The University of Queensland.

“TCR2’s first-in-class T cell platform is highly differentiated by leveraging the full TCR complex, independent of HLA and has already demonstrated encouraging clinical data in treatment-refractory solid tumors,” said Dr. Harrison. “I am thrilled to be joining TCR2 during such an important period and look forward to working with the outstanding team to focus priorities and support a clear execution plan.”

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage cell therapy company developing a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from solid tumors. The company is focused on the discovery and development of product candidates against novel and complex targets utilizing its proprietary T cell receptor (TCR) Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC®-T cells). The TRuC platform is designed to specifically recognize and kill cancer cells by harnessing signaling from the entire TCR, independent of human leukocyte antigens (HLA). For more information about TCR2, please visit www.tcr2.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. The use of words such as “may,” “will,” “could”, “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “seeks,” “endeavor,” “potential,” “continue” or the negative of such words or other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding the therapeutic potential of gavo-cel and TCR2’s other product candidates, timing for interim updates for the gavo-cel clinical trial, expectations regarding the timing of TCR2’s TC-510 IND submission and Phase 1 clinical trial initiation, expectations regarding manufacturing plans and capabilities, future clinical development, partnering and commercialization plans, the development of the Company’s TRuC-T cells, their potential characteristics, applications and clinical utility, and the potential therapeutic applications of the Company’s TRuC-T cell platform.

The expressed or implied forward-looking statements included in this press release are only predictions and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation: uncertainties inherent in clinical studies and in the availability and timing of data from ongoing clinical studies; whether interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of the trial; whether results from preclinical studies or earlier clinical studies will be predictive of the results of future trials; the expected timing of submissions for regulatory approval or review by governmental authorities, including review under accelerated approval processes; orphan drug designation eligibility; regulatory approvals to conduct trials or to market products; TCR2’s ability to maintain sufficient manufacturing capabilities to support its research, development and commercialization efforts, including TCR2’s ability to secure additional manufacturing facilities; whether TCR2’s cash resources will be sufficient to fund TCR2’s foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements, the impact of the COVID- 19 pandemic on TCR2’s ongoing operations; and other risks set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in TCR2’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward- looking statements as predictions of future events. Although TCR2 believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur.

Moreover, except as required by law, neither TCR2 nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements included in this press release. Any forward-looking statement included in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it was made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

