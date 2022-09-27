TCR² Therapeutics to Announce Complete Phase 1 Portion of the Gavo-cel Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial for Mesothelin-Expressing Solid Tumors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRR), a clinical-stage cell therapy company with a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from solid tumors, today announced that the Company plans to discuss the complete Phase 1 portion of the gavo-cel Phase 1/2 clinical trial for mesothelin-expressing solid tumors in a premarket press release and conference call to be held on Wednesday, September 28th, 2022 at 8:00am E.T.

In order to participate in the conference call, please register at https://bit.ly/3BTJ9Z7. Participants can register via this link up to ten minutes prior to start time. The webcast and presentation will be made available on the TCR2 Therapeutics website in the Investors section under Events at investors.tcr2.com/events . Following the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 30 days.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage cell therapy company developing a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from solid tumors. The company is focused on the discovery and development of product candidates against novel and complex targets utilizing its proprietary T cell receptor (TCR) Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC®-T cells). The TRuC platform is designed to specifically recognize and kill cancer cells by harnessing signaling from the entire TCR, independent of human leukocyte antigens (HLA). For more information about TCR2, please visit www.tcr2.com.

Investor and Media Contact:

Carl Mauch

Senior Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

(617) 949-5667

carl.mauch@tcr2.com