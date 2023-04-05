Collaboration will give Casne’s customers real-time insights for informed, data-driven decisions

LOS GATOS, Calif., April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TDengine™ , the popular open-source time-series data platform, and Casne Engineering , industrial engineering and technology services provider, announced today a strategic partnership aimed at advancing innovation in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market.

Through this partnership, Casne Engineering will integrate TDengine’s time-series database technology into its existing IIoT solutions, creating a comprehensive IIoT platform for industrial customers. The collaboration seeks to help customers improve operational efficiency, reduce downtime, and increase overall equipment effectiveness (OEE).

“Joining forces with TDengine will help to expand the range of possibilities in delivering cutting-edge IIoT solutions to our customers,” said Nick Wiley, executive vice president of Casne Engineering. “We chose TDengine because of its flexibility and performance for ingesting time-series data in the cloud. There’s no question about the platform’s ability to scale with us.”

Using the TDengine platform and TDengine PI Connector , Casne will be better able to marshal large quantities of sensor data into the cloud, centralize data from disparate on-premise systems and geographical locations, share select data elements with partners and vendors, and perform real-time analytics using modern cloud tech stacks.

“Collaborating with Casne Engineering will allow TDengine to accelerate innovation in the IIoT space,” said Jeff Tao, CEO of TDengine. “Our partnership will enable customers to extract more value from their data, optimizing their operations for increased productivity and profitability.”

For more information, visit TDengine ’s and Casne’s websites.

About TDengine

TDengine™ is the popular, open-source data platform purpose-built for time-series data. With over 20,000 stars on GitHub and hundreds of new installations daily, TDengine is used in over 50 countries worldwide. The company is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA, and has raised $70M in venture capital. Learn more at tdengine.com .

About Casne Engineering

Casne Engineering is an independent engineering, integration, and technology services firm with a rich history of over 40 years and a team of 120 professionals. The company provides comprehensive services from conceptualization to design, development, integration, and ongoing maintenance support. With expertise across multiple industries, the company delivers high-quality engineered systems to both the public and private sectors, from small startups to Fortune 50 companies, worldwide. Learn more at casne.com .