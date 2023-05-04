LOS GATOS, Calif., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TDengine™ , the popular open-source time-series data platform, today appointed Adam Garson as vice president of marketing. With nearly 15 years of marketing experience, Garson will lead global brand management and demand generation for TDengine.

Garson has vast experience spearheading marketing initiatives for technology companies and building brands for startups, which he will bring to his role at TDengine. He will be responsible for building the marketing team, leading demand generation, revamping the brand messaging, and managing partner agencies.

“As our brand is growing in the U.S. and globally, it was an important next step to invest more into marketing to support the company as we scale,” said Jeff Tao, CEO at TDengine. “Adam’s experience will enable our brand and messaging to have a bigger impact in the market, allowing us to compete as a leading solution in the industry.”

“TDengine is at an exciting point in its company journey. They have a great vision, stellar leadership, and a stand-out, innovative solution created by developers for developers,” said Garson. “In addition to continuing to build TDengine’s brand, I’m looking forward to working with the team to accelerate the company’s position in the growing time-series database category.”

In his previous roles, Garson led the marketing team at a number of Bay Area startups, including LevaData and Omada Health, and was a brand director at Logitech.

For more information on TDengine’s open roles, visit our career page .

About TDengine

TDengine™ is the popular, open-source data platform purpose-built for time-series data. With over 20,000 stars on GitHub and hundreds of new installations daily, TDengine is used in over 50 countries worldwide. The company is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA, and has raised $70M in venture capital. Learn more at tdengine.com .

