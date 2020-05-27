Breaking News
TDWI Releases New Cloud Data Warehouse Readiness Assessment and Guide

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Online survey and assessment guide help organizations evaluate how prepared their organization is to leverage the cloud for their data warehouse and analytics needs.

SEATTLE, WA, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TDWI, the leading source for in-depth education and research for analytics and data management, today announced its new online assessment tool for adopting cloud data warehousing.  This questionnaire objectively measures the readiness of an enterprise to leverage cloud technology for their data warehouse and analytics needs. 

The accompanying TDWI Cloud Data Warehouse Readiness Guide provides a primer on the cloud for data warehousing, explains the Readiness Model, and offers tips for interpreting an organization’s assessment scores. It explains the leading trends and benefits of cloud data warehouses and cloud-based analytics as well as the organizational and technological factors that can help organizations determine if they are ready to move to the cloud for their data warehouse needs. Two real-world scenarios help readers understand how to compare their own assessments with those of other enterprises. 

“Some organizations have no experience with the cloud; others have completed a proof-of-concept project but need additional guidance before proceeding with a production implementation,” writes Fern Halper, vice president and senior director of TDWI Research for advanced analytics and the author of the guide. “We regularly communicate with a wide range of people and work with organizations that are considering modernizing their data warehouse in the cloud for advanced analytics. They all have questions about where to focus their efforts in getting ready to move to the cloud.” The TDWI Readiness Assessment Guide provides answers to many of these questions.

The assessment quantifies an enterprise’s readiness across five key dimensions: organization, data, IT, analytics, and governance. Because organizations can be at different stages in each dimension, the assessment tool scores each dimension separately and provides an overall score participants can compare with other organizations.  

Users can take the online readiness assessment at tdwi.org.

 

About the Author

Fern Halper, Ph.D., is vice president and senior director of TDWI Research for advanced analytics. She is well known in the analytics community, having been published hundreds of times on data mining and information technology over the past 20 years. Halper is also co-author of several Dummies books on cloud computing and big data. She focuses on advanced analytics, including predictive analytics, text and social media analysis, machine learning, AI, cognitive computing, and big data analytics approaches. She has been a partner at industry analyst firm Hurwitz & Associates and a lead data analyst for Bell Labs. Her Ph.D. is from Texas A&M University. You can reach her by email ([email protected]), on Twitter (twitter.com/fhalper), and on LinkedIn (linkedin.com/in/fbhalper).

About TDWI 

For 25 years, TDWI has provided individuals and teams with a comprehensive portfolio of business and technical education and research about all things data. TDWI’s in-depth, best-practices-based knowledge can be quickly applied to develop world-class talent across your organization’s business and IT functions to enhance analytical, data-driven decision making. TDWI offers four major conferences as well as topical seminars, onsite education, membership, certification, live webinars, resource-filled publications, industry news, and in-depth research. See tdwi.org or follow us on Twitter @TDWI.

About 1105 Media 

1105 Media, Inc., is a leading provider of integrated information and media in targeted business-to-business markets, including specialized sectors of the information technology community; industrial health, safety, and compliance; security; environmental protection; and home healthcare. 1105’s offerings span print and online magazines, journals, and newsletters; seminars, conferences, and trade shows; training courseware; and Web-based services. 1105 Media is based in Chatsworth, California, with offices throughout the United States. 

 

