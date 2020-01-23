Prince Harry and wife Meghan have settled, for now, into a seaside home near the most royal of Canadian cities – Victoria, British Columbia (B.C.)- named after a queen who reigned until 1901, during a great expansion of the British Empire.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Tea rooms and double-decker buses: Prince Harry may find home in Canada’s royal city - January 23, 2020
- American, Southwest say demand helping competitors while 737 MAX sits parked - January 23, 2020
- U.S. health officials seek emergency approval to use diagnostic test for new coronavirus - January 23, 2020