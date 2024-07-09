FIRST ON FOX: The president of the largest teachers union, who was mocked over the weekend for giving an “off-the-rails” speech, has visited the White House dozens of times during Biden’s presidency.
White House visitor logs show that National Education Association (NEA) President Rebecca “Becky” Pringle, who delivered a viral speech over the weekend that drew intense criticism, visited the Biden White House at least 24 times between 2021
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Sacramento city attorney reportedly threatened to fine Target store for reporting theft crimes - July 9, 2024
- Fox News reporter asks White House who gets called after 8 p.m. if nuke is launched at US - July 9, 2024
- GOP-led states ask SCOTUS to temporarily block Biden’s student loan handout program - July 9, 2024