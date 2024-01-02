Sir Martyn Oliver says he is a proud northerner who has taken on some of the most ‘difficult and damaged’ schoolsTurning around some of the toughest schools in England is the ideal preparation to become Ofsted’s chief inspector when schools are still struggling after the Covid crisis, according to Sir Martyn Oliver.With 28 years as a teacher and school leader behind him before being appointed to lead Ofsted, Oliver has spent the past 14 years of that time as headteacher and chief executive with the Outwood Grange academies trust, which runs 41 primary and secondary academies in the Midlands and north of England. Continue reading…

Read Full Story

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article excerpt are not to be construed as the views of ForexTV or its employees.