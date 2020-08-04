Team, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

Record Quarterly Gross Margin of 30.3% Since 2015

Reduced Quarterly SG&A to Lowest Level Since 2015

Second Quarter 2020

Operating cash flow of $26.3 million, resulted in free cash flow generation of $22.1 million

Reduced debt by over $26 million, achieved the lowest quarter-end debt level over the past four years

Gross margin of 30.3%, surpassed the same quarter last year and represents the strongest quarter since 2015

Lowest quarterly SG&A since 2015 (pre-acquisitions); $22.7 million reduction, or 27.8% year-over-year to $58.9 million

Realized cost savings of $35 million, exceeded prior estimate of $20 to $25 million

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI), a global leading provider of integrated, digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

“We are pleased with our second quarter results, reflecting the tremendous efforts made by everyone in the company,” said, Amerino Gatti, TEAM’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “TEAM’s second quarter was extremely challenging as we navigated through the pandemic, which caused significant stress and volatility for our clients and employees. Throughout the pandemic, we stayed true to our values by focusing on the health and safety of our employees while simultaneously meeting or exceeding the high quality of service our clients expect. This quarter’s results demonstrate our ability to execute efficiently and adapt quickly to changes in the marketplace.

“Through our decisive and aggressive actions, we successfully aligned our cost structure to match the decline in industry activity and the unprecedented 40% drop in revenues in order to maintain margins. While we had previously committed to reducing our second quarter costs by $20 to $25 million, TEAM delivered approximately $35 million in savings during the quarter. Our focus on maintaining margin and reducing expenses allowed us to generate over $22 million in free cash flow and pay down over $26 million of debt, achieving the lowest quarter-end debt level over the past four years.

“The market moved at a rapid pace throughout the quarter. Activity got off to a difficult start as many of our clients implemented stay-at-home restrictions, delayed projects and significantly cut capital expenditure plans. The unprecedented reduction in activity troughed in April and May, and slowly started to recover in June when global economies, travel and other regulatory restrictions improved. In fact, our Hot-Tapping service line had its best month of the year in June and early indications show our midstream activity is back to 2019 levels.

“Looking ahead, we expect to see additional improvement in our end markets, led by onstream and call-out activity in the near term, followed by our nested business, and lastly projects and turnarounds later in the year. Continuing to manage what is in our control by making disciplined decisions and prudently evaluating current business economics to ensure costs do not outpace the recovery remains a top priority. We have identified $50 to $75 million of annualized structural and variable cost reductions for the year.

“TEAM’s asset light and scalable operating model, coupled with the depth and breadth of our products and services, has made us even more agile, allowing us to flex with business demands. Our successful revenue diversification initiative expands our portfolio to provide differentiated products and services to a variety of clients across multiple end markets. We believe our geographic footprint, value-added product and service mix, and technology offerings offer TEAM a unique market position, particularly in this environment.

“We remain committed to driving execution excellence and strong financial performance, to generate significant cash flow. We are taking actions to navigate near-term challenges, while relentlessly innovating for our clients and investing for the future to deliver long-term value for our stakeholders,” concluded Mr. Gatti.

Financial Results

Consolidated net loss in the second quarter of 2020 was $13.5 million ($0.44 loss per diluted share) compared to net income of $6.1 million ($0.20 earnings per diluted share) in the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $12.7 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $32.8 million for the prior year quarter. (See the accompanying reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release.)

Consolidated revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were $189.3 million compared to $315.8 million in the prior year quarter. Revenue decreased due to lower activity levels primarily resulting from the impact of COVID-19 and the global oil supply/demand imbalance. In the second quarter of 2020, consolidated gross margin was $57.4 million, or 30.3%, compared with 30.0% in the same quarter a year ago.

SG&A for the second quarter was $58.9 million, down $22.7 million, or a 27.8% improvement from the second quarter of 2019. The company’s adjusted measure of operating loss, Adjusted EBIT, was negative $0.2 million in the second quarter compared to a positive $16.7 million in the prior year comparable quarter.

Second quarter 2020 reported results include certain net charges not indicative of Team’s core operating activities, including: $3.2 million of costs related to severance charges primarily associated with the OneTEAM program restructuring, $177,000 for OneTEAM program professional fees, and $782,000 of other professional fees and legal costs. Net of tax, these items totaled $3.3 million or $0.11 per diluted share.

Adjusted net income or loss, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items that are not indicative of Team’s core operating activities. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is at the end of this release.

Segment Results

The following table illustrates the composition of the company’s revenue and operating income (loss) by segment for the quarters ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

June 30,

Increase (Decrease) 2020 2019 $ % (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues by business segment: IHT $ 80,474 $ 138,658 $ (58,184 ) (42.0 ) % MS 92,820 144,897 (52,077 ) (35.9 ) % Quest Integrity 16,010 32,274 (16,264 ) (50.4 ) % Total $ 189,304 $ 315,829 $ (126,525 ) (40.1 ) % Operating income (loss): IHT $ 4,740 $ 9,497 $ (4,757 ) (50.1 ) % MS 9,899 20,317 (10,418 ) (51.3 ) % Quest Integrity 689 9,324 (8,635 ) (92.6 ) % Corporate and shared support services (19,694 ) (26,134 ) 6,440 24.6 % Total $ (4,366 ) $ 13,004 $ (17,370 ) (133.6 ) %

Decrease in activity levels across the company were due to the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the oversupplied oil market that lead to certain clients temporarily closing facilities and/or curtailing operations, resulting in the postponement of client projects and lower demand for the company’s services.

Mechanical Services (MS) and Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) activity was negatively impacted by delays in large projects and turnaround activity. Also negatively impacting this quarter’s results was a temporary reduction in client nested activity as clients restricted access to facilities.

Given the nature and locality of Quest Integrity’s business, Quest was particularly impacted by the pandemic as stay-at-home orders limited travel and necessitated quarantine restrictions. The travel restrictions resulted in many of Quest’s second quarter projects getting delayed until the second half of 2020.

Cash and Debt

Consolidated cash and cash equivalents were $15.6 million at June 30, 2020. We had approximately $53 million of available borrowing capacity with total liquidity of $69 million at June 30, 2020. The company’s net debt was $310.9 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $318.4 million at December 31, 2019.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP measures in this earnings release are provided to enable investors, analysts and management to evaluate Team’s performance excluding the effects of certain items that management believes impact the comparability of operating results between reporting periods. These measures should be used in addition to, and not in lieu of, results prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). A reconciliation of each of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable historical GAAP financial measure is contained in the accompanying schedule for each of the fiscal periods indicated.

Certain forward-looking information contained herein is being provided in accordance with the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We have made reasonable efforts to ensure that the information, assumptions and beliefs upon which this forward-looking information is based are current, reasonable and complete. However, such forward-looking statements involve estimates, assumptions, judgments and uncertainties. There are known and unknown factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking information. Although it is not possible to identify all of these factors, they include, among others, (i) the duration and magnitude of the COVID-19 pandemic, related economic effects and the resulting negative impact on demand for oil and gas along with the current surplus in the global supply of oil, (ii) any difficulties or delays that could affect the Company’s ability to effectively implement the remediation plan, in whole or in part, to address the material weakness identified in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting, as described in Item 9A. “Controls and Procedures” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and (iii) such known factors as are detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and in other reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained herein, including projected cost savings, will occur or that objectives will be achieved. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made today or any other forward-looking statements made by the Company, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

TEAM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues $ 189,304 $ 315,829 $ 426,143 $ 585,428 Operating expenses 131,928 221,232 311,281 424,884 Gross margin 57,376 94,597 114,862 160,544 Selling, general and administrative expenses 58,882 81,593 137,326 163,860 Restructuring and other related charges, net 2,860 — 3,046 208 Goodwill impairment charge — — 191,788 — Operating income (loss) (4,366 ) 13,004 (217,298 ) (3,524 ) Interest expense, net 7,314 7,586 14,090 15,011 Other expense, net 165 313 637 255 Income (loss) before income taxes (11,845 ) 5,105 (232,025 ) (18,790 ) Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,683 (997 ) (18,770 ) (664 ) Net income (loss) $ (13,528 ) $ 6,102 $ (213,255 ) $ (18,126 ) Income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.44 ) $ 0.20 $ (6.97 ) $ (0.60 ) Diluted $ (0.44 ) $ 0.20 $ (6.97 ) $ (0.60 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding: Basic 30,628 30,270 30,584 30,250 Diluted 30,628 30,467 30,584 30,250

TEAM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,550 $ 12,175 Other current assets 266,178 305,403 Property, plant and equipment, net 181,310 191,951 Other non-current assets 276,154 475,688 Total assets $ 739,192 $ 985,217 Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations $ 5,316 $ 5,294 Other current liabilities 128,167 145,242 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of current maturities 321,094 325,299 Other non-current liabilities 65,679 72,712 Stockholders’ equity 218,936 436,670 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 739,192 $ 985,217

TEAM INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW INFORMATION (unaudited, in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Net loss $ (213,255 ) $ (18,126 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 23,186 24,650 Provision for doubtful accounts 1,122 889 Deferred income taxes (5,177 ) 2,466 Non-cash compensation cost 2,946 6,082 Goodwill impairment charge 191,788 — Working capital changes 23,347 (12,984 ) Other items affecting operating cash flows 3,288 2,593 Net cash provided by operating activities 27,245 5,570 Capital expenditures (12,486 ) (14,396 ) Cash used for business acquisitions, net (1,013 ) — Proceeds from disposal of assets 181 782 Other items affecting investing cash flow 54 89 Net cash used in investing activities (13,264 ) (13,525 ) Borrowings (payments) under revolving credit agreement, net (5,198 ) 3,341 Payments under term loan (2,500 ) — Debt issuance costs on Credit Facility (1,841 ) — Taxes paid for net share settlement of share-based awards (349 ) (351 ) Other items affecting financing cash flows (129 ) (549 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (10,017 ) 2,441 Effect of exchange rate changes (589 ) (24 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents $ 3,375 $ (5,538 )

TEAM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues IHT $ 80,474 $ 138,658 $ 188,355 $ 265,714 MS 92,820 144,897 197,339 266,423 Quest Integrity 16,010 32,274 40,449 53,291 $ 189,304 $ 315,829 $ 426,143 $ 585,428 Operating income (loss) (“EBIT”) IHT $ 4,740 $ 9,497 $ (187,410 ) 1 $ 11,218 MS 9,899 20,317 10,921 25,851 Quest Integrity 689 9,324 6,795 10,968 Corporate and shared support services (19,694 ) (26,134 ) (47,604 ) (51,561 ) $ (4,366 ) $ 13,004 $ (217,298 ) $ (3,524 ) Adjusted EBIT IHT $ 5,770 $ 9,523 $ 5,416 $ 11,346 MS 11,436 20,349 12,588 25,968 Quest Integrity 829 9,324 6,935 10,968 Corporate and shared support services (18,263 ) (22,462 ) (42,330 ) (42,499 ) $ (228 ) $ 16,734 $ (17,391 ) $ 5,783 Adjusted EBITDA IHT $ 9,516 $ 13,924 $ 13,145 $ 20,249 MS 16,911 25,867 23,494 36,900 Quest Integrity 1,716 10,323 8,708 12,888 Corporate and shared support services (15,477 ) (17,353 ) (36,606 ) (33,522 ) $ 12,666 $ 32,761 $ 8,741 $ 36,515

___________________

1 Includes goodwill impairment charge of $191.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Excluding the goodwill impairment charge, operating income for IHT would be $4.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

TEAM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

The Company uses supplemental non-GAAP financial measures which are derived from the consolidated financial information including adjusted net income (loss); adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, earnings before interest and taxes (“EBIT”); adjusted EBIT (defined below); adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“adjusted EBITDA”) and free cash flow to supplement financial information presented on a GAAP basis. Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, each as defined by the Company, exclude the following items from net income (loss): costs associated with our OneTEAM transformation program, acquisition costs associated with business combinations, legal costs associated with Quest Integrity patent defense litigation and non-routine legal costs and settlements, professional fees for acquired business integration, restructuring and other related charges (credits), severance charges, executive severance/transition costs, non-capitalized Enterprise Resource Planning (“ERP”) implementation costs, goodwill impairment charge and certain other items that management does not believe are indicative of core operating activities and the related income tax impacts. EBIT, as defined by the Company, excludes income tax expense (benefit), interest charges and items of other (income) expense and therefore is equal to operating income (loss) reported in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBIT further excludes the following items: costs associated with our OneTEAM transformation program, acquisition costs associated with business combinations, legal costs associated with Quest Integrity patent defense litigation and non-routine legal costs and settlements, professional fees for acquired business integration, restructuring and other related charges (credits), executive severance/transition costs, non-capitalized ERP implementation costs, goodwill impairment charge and certain other items that management does not believe are indicative of core operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA further excludes from adjusted EBIT depreciation, amortization and non-cash share-based compensation costs. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities minus capital expenditures. Net debt is defined as the sum of the current and long-term portions of debt, less cash and cash equivalents.

Management believes that excluding certain items from GAAP results allows management to better understand the consolidated financial performance from period to period and to better identify operating trends that may not otherwise be apparent. Moreover, the Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures will provide its stakeholders with useful information to help them evaluate operating performance. However, there are limitations to the use of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this report. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies who may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than Team does, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes. The liquidity measure of free cash flow does not represent a precise calculation of residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered as indicators of performance in isolation from or as a substitute for net income (loss) as a measure of operating performance or to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity, prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read only in conjunction with financial information presented on a GAAP basis. Reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are presented below. You are encouraged to review the reconciliations in conjunction with the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures for each of the periods presented.

TEAM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited, in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Adjusted Net Income (Loss): Net income (loss) $ (13,528 ) $ 6,102 $ (213,255 ) $ (18,126 ) Professional fees and other1 512 3,715 3,057 8,820 Legal costs2 446 15 1,696 279 Severance charges, net3 3,180 — 3,366 208 Goodwill impairment charge — — 191,788 — Tax impact of adjustments and other net tax items4 (868 ) (783 ) (14,918 ) (1,954 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ (10,258 ) $ 9,049 $ (28,266 ) $ (10,773 ) Adjusted net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.33 ) $ 0.30 $ (0.92 ) $ (0.36 ) Diluted $ (0.33 ) $ 0.30 $ (0.92 ) $ (0.36 ) Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA: Operating income (loss) (“EBIT”) $ (4,366 ) $ 13,004 $ (217,298 ) $ (3,524 ) Professional fees and other1 512 3,715 3,057 8,820 Legal costs2 446 15 1,696 279 Severance charges, net3 3,180 — 3,366 208 Goodwill impairment charge — — 191,788 — Adjusted EBIT (228 ) 16,734 (17,391 ) 5,783 Depreciation and amortization Amount included in operating expenses 5,786 6,319 11,723 12,650 Amount included in SG&A expenses 5,692 6,060 11,463 12,000 Total depreciation and amortization 11,478 12,379 23,186 24,650 Non-cash share-based compensation costs 1,416 3,648 2,946 6,082 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,666 $ 32,761 $ 8,741 $ 36,515 Free Cash Flow: Cash provided by operating activities $ 26,328 $ (2,058 ) $ 27,245 $ 5,570 Capital expenditures (4,181 ) (7,786 ) (12,486 ) (14,396 ) Free Cash Flow $ 22,147 $ (9,844 ) $ 14,759 $ (8,826 )

____________________________________

1 For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, includes $0.2 million and $2.0 million, respectively, associated with the OneTEAM program (exclusive of restructuring costs). For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, includes $2.7 million and $5.9 million, respectively, associated with the OneTEAM program (exclusive of restructuring costs).

2 For the three months ended June 30, 2020, primarily relates to costs associated with an accrued legal settlement. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, primarily relates to costs associated with international legal and internal control review matters. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, primarily relates to intellectual property legal defense costs associated with Quest Integrity.

3 For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, $2.9 million and $3.1 million, respectively, are severance charges associated with the OneTEAM program as well as $0.3 million in severance charges were due to the impact of COVID-19. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, $0.2 million of severance charges are associated with the OneTEAM program.

4 Represents the tax effect of the adjustments at an assumed marginal tax rate of 21% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 except for the adjustment of the goodwill impairment charge for which the actual tax impact was used.

TEAM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Continued) (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment: IHT Operating income (loss) $ 4,740 $ 9,497 $ (187,410 ) $ 11,218 Severance charges, net1 1,030 26 1,038 128 Goodwill impairment charge — — 191,788 — Adjusted EBIT 5,770 9,523 5,416 11,346 Depreciation and amortization 3,746 4,401 7,729 8,903 Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,516 $ 13,924 $ 13,145 $ 20,249 MS Operating income $ 9,899 $ 20,317 $ 10,921 $ 25,851 Severance charges, net1 1,537 32 1,667 117 Adjusted EBIT 11,436 20,349 12,588 25,968 Depreciation and amortization 5,475 5,518 10,906 10,932 Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,911 $ 25,867 $ 23,494 $ 36,900 Quest Integrity Operating income $ 689 $ 9,324 $ 6,795 $ 10,968 Severance charges, net1 140 — 140 — Adjusted EBIT 829 9,324 6,935 10,968 Depreciation and amortization 887 999 1,773 1,920 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,716 $ 10,323 $ 8,708 $ 12,888 Corporate and shared support services Operating loss $ (19,694 ) $ (26,134 ) $ (47,604 ) $ (51,561 ) Professional fees and other2 512 3,715 3,057 8,820 Legal costs3 446 15 1,696 279 Severance charges, net1 473 (58 ) 521 (37 ) Adjusted EBIT (18,263 ) (22,462 ) (42,330 ) (42,499 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,370 1,461 2,778 2,895 Non-cash share-based compensation costs 1,416 3,648 2,946 6,082 Adjusted EBITDA $ (15,477 ) $ (17,353 ) $ (36,606 ) $ (33,522 )

___________________

1 Relates to severance charges incurred associated with the OneTEAM program, including international restructuring under the OneTEAM program for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019. Also includes severance charges due to the impact of COVID-19 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

2 For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, includes $0.2 million and $2.0 million, respectively, associated with the OneTEAM program (exclusive of restructuring costs). For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, includes $2.7 million and $5.9 million, respectively, associated with the OneTEAM program (exclusive of restructuring costs).

3 For the three months ended June 30, 2020, primarily relates to costs associated with an accrued legal settlement. For the six months ended June 30 2020, primarily relates to costs associated with international legal and internal control review matters. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, primarily relates to intellectual property legal defense costs associated with Quest Integrity.