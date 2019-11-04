Team, Inc. to Present at the Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Team, Inc. (“TEAM” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TISI), a leading global provider of specialized industrial services, announced today that its senior management will present at the Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference in Chicago on November 7, 2019.

Amerino Gatti, Chief Executive Officer, and Susan Ball, EVP & Chief Financial Officer, will provide an overview of TEAM during a presentation on Thursday, November 7 at approximately 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time (12:30 p.m. Central Time) and will also participate in one-on-one meetings with registered investors throughout the conference.

The investor materials will be posted on the Events and Presentations page of Team’s Investor Relations section on the of day of the event at www.teaminc.com .

About Team, Inc.

Headquartered near Houston, Texas, Team, Inc. is a leading global provider of specialized industrial services, including inspection, engineering assessment and mechanical repair and remediation required in maintaining and installing high-temperature and high-pressure piping systems and vessels that are utilized extensively in the refining, petrochemical, power, pipeline, aerospace and other heavy industries. TEAM offers these services across over 200 locations and more than 20 countries throughout the world. For more information, please visit www.teaminc.com .

Contact:

Susan Ball

EVP & Chief Financial Officer

(281) 331-6154