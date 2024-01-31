Scholarship Recognizes Visionary Excellence of Student Leaders Making Societal Impact

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Legacy Lab , Team One ’s award-winning think tank and strategic consultancy, has announced the recipient of its fifth-annual The Legacy Lab Foundation Scholarship. Launched in 2019, the scholarship seeks to champion Black or African American students who represent the next generation of legacy-makers and future leaders making a lasting social impact. This year the foundation received a record-breaking number of submissions, making it the biggest applicant pool in the scholarship’s history.

“The Legacy Lab Foundation Scholarship was born out of a need to give those with important ideas on advancing culture and society the opportunity to make their vision come to life,” said Mark Miller, Chief Strategy Officer at Team One and Founder of The Legacy Lab. “In evaluating this year’s submissions, I feel incredibly optimistic that at a time when many get very fixated on temporary solutions, there is also a generation of thinkers who are looking much further ahead – embracing long-term thinking in a short term world.”

The Legacy Lab Foundation Scholarship recipients represented an array of disciplinary backgrounds – authors and consultants, MBA candidates and doctoral students, high-ranking members of student government and nonprofit founders, all committed to improving opportunities and resources for society at large, and empowering individuals to realize their full potential and make a positive impact.

Katelyn Harris, an MBA candidate at Stanford Graduate School of Business (GSB), was awarded this year’s $15,000 scholarship for her commitment to using technology, media and education to create meaningful social change, particularly in underserved communities. Harris previously worked for Google’s Grow with Google initiative, focusing her efforts on empowering the next generation with digital skills. In addition, Harris co-founded and leads ‘Building Opportunities in Support of Sisters (BOSS),’ a nonprofit organization dedicated to nurturing the professional growth of high school students.

“As a first-generation college student who has intimately seen educational barriers, The Legacy Lab Foundation Scholarship is deeply personal to me,” said Harris. “It energizes my mission to enact real change in education and media, crucial elements in our digital-first world. This support empowers me to broaden my nonprofit’s career awareness programs in schools nationwide and fuels my aspiration to become a Chief Impact Officer at a large media tech company, actively shaping media as a dynamic educational tool. This scholarship is more than an accolade, it’s an affirmation of my commitment to a future where every student, regardless of their background, has the opportunity to excel and thrive.”

With substantial responses from accomplished participants, The Legacy Lab and its judging panel also recognized four additional recipients of its Rising Star Award:

Berttila Kithia, a New York City-based author of award-winning short stories and poems and graduate from Daemen University, who is currently pursuing an MFA in creative writing at Long Island University. Through her published books and creative writing workshops, her mission is to empower children from marginalized communities and diverse backgrounds to unlock their literacy skills.

a New York City-based author of award-winning short stories and poems and graduate from Daemen University, who is currently pursuing an MFA in creative writing at Long Island University. Through her published books and creative writing workshops, her mission is to empower children from marginalized communities and diverse backgrounds to unlock their literacy skills. Quentin W. Cox , a social policy doctoral student at Brandeis University and the racial justice x technology policy Ph.D. fellow at the Heller School for Social Policy and Management. His research focuses on how historically Black institutions can leverage public policy to create economic transformation that mitigates the racial wealth gap. As the founder of the Center for Urban Economic Justice, a nonprofit organization committed to dismantling the Road to Zero Wealth by building Black economic power, he leverages his military, corporate and ministry leadership experiences to develop policy initiatives and community-based programs that eliminate systemic inequalities.

, a social policy doctoral student at Brandeis University and the racial justice x technology policy Ph.D. fellow at the Heller School for Social Policy and Management. His research focuses on how historically Black institutions can leverage public policy to create economic transformation that mitigates the racial wealth gap. As the founder of the Center for Urban Economic Justice, a nonprofit organization committed to dismantling the Road to Zero Wealth by building Black economic power, he leverages his military, corporate and ministry leadership experiences to develop policy initiatives and community-based programs that eliminate systemic inequalities. D. Nsisong Udosen , an MS candidate in the strategic design and management program at the Parsons School of Design. She uses her work as a user experience consultant to focus on creating inviting, accessible experiences for diverse groups of people to help create more opportunities for marginalized communities.

, an MS candidate in the strategic design and management program at the Parsons School of Design. She uses her work as a user experience consultant to focus on creating inviting, accessible experiences for diverse groups of people to help create more opportunities for marginalized communities. MiChaela Barker, a third year dual MBA and MPH candidate at Yale University. As the president of student government at the Yale School of Management, founder of Matcha Scrubs, community advocate, and co-founder of the Greater Lansing Melanated Business Alliance, she centralizes her efforts on ensuring voices and concerns from people of color are heard to help improve financial literacy, healthcare outcomes and generational wealth gaps.

In partnership with Team One’s The Legacy Lab, this scholarship is powered by The Giving Back Fund, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit that facilitates charitable giving. To learn more, please visit The Giving Back Fund: The Legacy Lab Foundation.

