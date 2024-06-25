A new landmark study reveals the brands whose future ambitions are fueling today’s innovations

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Legacy Lab, Team One’s think tank exploring the dynamics of long-term brand building in a short-term world, has released the results of its 2024 Legacy Makers 100 and Legacy Makers Radar lists.

The Legacy Makers 100 is a ranking of brands that consumers recognize as striving to shape a better future while simultaneously delivering superior products today. Those on the list scored highly on The Legacy Maker Index (LMI), a new measure of brand value based on a company’s dedication to making long-term contributions to people and society. Final rankings were based on a national survey of 10,000 respondents that evaluated an extensive list of brands complied by the top business and communication schools in the United States.

“The 2024 Legacy Makers 100 study highlights the growing demand for brands that not only articulate a vision for positive change, but also manifest that vision through more exceptional offerings,” said Mark Miller, Chief Strategy Officer at Team One and co-author of Legacy in the Making (McGraw Hill). “The top-rated brands were those that consumers perceived as keeping their promises and making a real, measurable difference in their lives. Our research indicates that people are losing faith in marketers who make vague promises about a better world, and who fail to deliver on those promises through more thoughtful innovations.”

This year’s study reveals that true modern Legacy Maker brands go beyond hollow advocacy to embody their ambitions through superior product performance. This insight has emerged as a critical driver of long-term brand strength, with consumers demonstrating greater loyalty and willingness to pay a premium for brands that deliver concrete, product-led change in line with their long-term goals.

The 2024 Legacy Makers 100 brands are:

1. Johns Hopkins Medicine

2. Habitat for Humanity

3. Mayo Clinic

4. Girls Who Code

5. NASA

6. Cotopaxi

7. TELFAR

8. Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

9. National Geographic

10. Filson

11. Ami Colé

12. The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA)

13. RIMOWA

14. Hybe

15. Bombas

16. FIGS

17. PBS KIDS

18. Bugaboo

19. Shinola Detroit

20. The Metropolitan Museum of Art (The Met)

21. Amazon

22. Veja

23. Oatly

24. World Surf League

25. The Olympics

26. Apple

27. Simplehuman

28. IWC Schaffhausen

29. Arc’Teryx

30. Savage X Fenty

31. Microsoft

32. H-E-B

33. John Varvatos

34. Google

35. Duolingo

36. The Bluebird Cafe

37. Taylor Guitars

38. Alo Yoga

39. General Electric (GE)

40. Seventh Generation

41. On (athletic shoes and performance sportswear)

42. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

43. Glossier

44. Rent the Runway

45. John Deere

46. REI

47. Sesame Street

48. Samsung

49. SXSW

50. Aesop

51. Lucid Motors

52. Intel

53. Benefit Cosmetics

54. Crayola

55. Medium

56. Blue Origin

57. OpenAI

58. Trader Joe’s

59. Caterpillar (CAT)

60. Nvidia

61. Bang & Olufsen

62. AWAY

63. USAA

64. Rare Beauty (by Selena Gomez)

65. Trek (Bikes)

66. GSK

67. Gymshark

68. Uniqlo

69. Golden Goose

70. Calm

71. GoFundMe

72. Dove

73. Canada Goose

74. Moncler

75. Kiehl’s

76. Toyota

77. Breitling

78. TED

79. Vuori

80. Pfizer

81. Whole Foods Market

82. Canva

83. IBM

84. UPS

85. Fender Guitars

86. Sonos

87. YouTube

88. Good American

89. WNBA

90. Miu Miu

91. Pinterest

92. Supreme

93. St. Regis Hotels & Resorts

94. SpaceX

95. Lowe’s Home Improvement

96. Pixar

97. Kashi

98. KIND snacks

99. Sony

100. Zoom

Alongside The Legacy Makers 100, The Legacy Lab also unveiled The Legacy Makers Radar list, spotlighting 10 emerging brands that demonstrate the ambition and commitment to create lasting value. These emerging brands, all under 25 years old, received high LMI scores, indicating that consumers are enthusiastic to see how these brands will impact their lives in the years to come.

The 2024 Legacy Makers Radar list includes:

1. Aimé Leon Dore

2. The Citizenry

3. Reformation

4. Owala

5. The Ordinary (Skincare)

6. Depop

7. Califia Farms

8. MrBeast

9. Olipop

10. Rivian

“The brands on The Legacy Radar List represent the vanguard of a new era in brand building. An era where product innovation and long-term impact are inextricably linked,” said Miller. “By monitoring these rising stars, we gain invaluable insights into the future of modern legacy making and the evolving expectations of consumers.”

For more information about the 2024 Legacy Makers 100 and Legacy Makers Radar lists, visit here.

ABOUT THE LEGACY LAB

Launched by Team One in 2012, The Legacy Lab is a Los Angeles-based think tank exploring the dynamics of long-term brand building in a short-term world. It focuses on ambitious leaders—remarkable individuals who have succeeded in making their brands enduringly unique, inspiring, and influential—even as the times, technology and competition change around them. The Legacy Lab includes The Legacy Lab Consultancy, which helps brands build legacies with the understanding that aspirational brands endure over time and have lasting value, as well as The Legacy Lab Foundation—a nonprofit created to invest in leaders and organizations aiming to make a durable difference in the world. The Legacy Lab is an enterprise of Team One. For more information, visit The Legacy Lab and follow all the latest learnings on X, Facebook , and LinkedIn .

ABOUT THE LEGACY LAB FOUNDATION

The Legacy Lab Foundation is a nonprofit part of Team One’s Legacy Lab, created to invest in leaders and organizations aiming to make a lasting difference in the world. Since 2019, it has been presenting a scholarship to students who represent the next generation of Legacy Makers. The scholarship is powered by The Giving Back Fund, an LA-based nonprofit that facilitates charitable giving. To learn more about The Legacy Lab Foundation Scholarship, visit: https://givingback.org/legacy-lab-scholarship.

ABOUT TEAM ONE

Team One is Publicis Groupe’s fully integrated media, digital and communications agency dedicated to helping premium brands achieve their aspirations in the modern era. With 450 employees, Team One has six North American offices, including its Los Angeles headquarters, Dallas, New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Boise. Team One clients include Lexus and the Lexus Dealer Association, The Ritz-Carlton, Marriott International, The RealReal, HKS Inc, Harman International, Koki hpt, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP Inc., Simplot, and Cathay Pacific. Team One continues to be recognized for its industry-leading work and unique culture that encourages innovation at all levels. To learn more about the agency’s work, team, and innovation ethos, visit TeamOne-USA.com .

PRESS CONTACT:

Sarissa Thrower

Communications, Team One

[email protected]