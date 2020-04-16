Team Tankers International Ltd. : Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020

The 2020 Annual General Meeting for Team Tankers International Ltd. will be held on May 11, 2020 in Hamilton, Bermuda.

A copy of the Notice is attached and is also available on our website: www.teamtankers.com.

The Board of Directors

Team Tankers International Ltd.

Hamilton, Bermuda

Questions should be directed to:

Hans Feringa: President and CEO

T: +1 203 341 3600

Jens Gisle Schnelle: CFO

T: +1 203 341 3600

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment