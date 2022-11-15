KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TeamHealth, the country’s leading physician practice, announced its expansion in the Dallas-Fort Worth market with the acquisition of Acute Care Transitions, LLP, (ACT) an emergency medicine and advanced care at-home telehealth provider.

“Drs. Muller, Hum and I are excited to have our business align with such an outstanding group,” said Ralph Baine, MD, co-owner of Acute Care Transitions. “Like us, they share a culture of innovation through virtual care, providing quality healthcare to patients and families, and have extensive experience providing care to patients in emergency departments. We are excited for this next chapter for our business.”

ACT’s telehealth programs serve patients within the Texas Health Resources health system by providing emergency medicine discharge follow-up care to Texas Health patients. Additionally, ACT provides physician coverage to support Texas Health’s cutting-edge advanced care at-home program in which patients initiate and complete their hospital stay at home utilizing a combination of remote monitoring through a telehealth platform and in-person care through advanced practice clinicians.

“TeamHealth is pleased to expand our virtual care offerings in Texas with Acute Care Transitions,” said Leif Murphy, TeamHealth’s CEO. “It demonstrates our continued focus on care transformation and innovation by advancing both post-emergency care follow up and virtual at-home care for TeamHealth’s patients and hospitals partners. Further, this acquisition will allow us to further align with Texas Health, and supports TeamHealth’s vision of partnering with leading health systems to advance the continuum of care while reducing costs.”

At TeamHealth, our purpose is to perfect the practice of medicine, every day, in everything we do. We are proud to be the leading physician practice in the U.S., driven by our commitment to quality and safety and supported by our world-class operating team. To improve the experience of our physicians and advanced practice clinicians, we empower clinicians to act on what they believe is right, free clinicians from distractions so they can focus on patient care, invest in learning and development to promote growth in the clinical field and foster an environment where continuous improvement is a shared priority. Through our more than 15,000 affiliated healthcare professionals and advanced practice clinicians, TeamHealth offers emergency medicine, hospital medicine, critical care, anesthesiology, orthopedic surgery, general surgery, obstetrics, acute behavioral health, post-acute care, post-acute behavioral health, ambulatory care, virtual care and medical call center solutions to more than 2,700 acute and post-acute facilities and physician groups nationwide. Join our team; we value and empower clinicians. Partner with us; we deliver on our promises. Learn more at www.teamhealth.com.

The term “TeamHealth” as used throughout this release includes Team Health Holdings, Inc., its subsidiaries, affiliates, affiliated medical groups and providers, all of which are part of the TeamHealth organization. “Providers” are physicians, advanced practice clinicians and other healthcare providers who are employed by or contract with subsidiaries or affiliated entities of Team Health Holdings, Inc. All such providers exercise independent clinical judgment when providing patient care. Team Health Holdings, Inc., does not have any employees, does not contract with providers and does not practice medicine.

