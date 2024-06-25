KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TeamHealth, the leading physician practice in the United States, today announced that it is recognized as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for 2024 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group.

This recognition highlights the incredible dedication by TeamHealth’s clinicians and associates to create an environment centered on well-being, trust and collaboration to deliver high-quality care to the patients and communities TeamHealth is fortunate to serve.

Newsweek, in collaboration with the market data research firm Plant-A Insights Group, conducted an extensive survey involving human resource professionals and employees. The survey collected over 1.5 million reviews, focusing on corporate culture, work environment and overall employee satisfaction.

Leif Murphy, TeamHealth chief executive officer, expressed deep gratitude for the acknowledgement, emphasizing that any success is driven by its compassionate team members. “Our clinicians are the heart of TeamHealth, and their commitment to providing exceptional care and support to our patients and each other is truly inspiring,” Murphy said. “This honor reflects our collective effort to build a workplace where everyone feels valued and empowered.”

Eric Norman, TeamHealth chief human resources officer, echoed this sentiment, “At TeamHealth, we strive to create an environment where everyone can excel and feel supported. This recognition from Newsweek underscores our ongoing efforts to provide our teams with the best possible atmosphere and resources.”

TeamHealth works continuously to enhance employee experience and support a culture that ensures everyone can thrive both personally and professionally. This accolade celebrates those efforts and builds on a similar award given to TeamHealth by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group earlier this year for America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity.

About TeamHealth

At TeamHealth, our purpose is to perfect the practice of medicine, every day, in everything we do. We are proud to be the leading physician practice in the U.S., driven by our commitment to quality and safety and supported by our world-class operating team. To improve the experience of our physicians and advanced practice clinicians, we empower clinicians to act on what they believe is right, free clinicians from distractions so they can focus on patient care, invest in learning and development to promote growth in the clinical field and foster an environment where continuous improvement is a shared priority. Through our more than 14,000 affiliated healthcare professionals and advanced practice clinicians, TeamHealth offers emergency medicine, hospital medicine, critical care, anesthesiology, orthopedic surgery, general surgery, obstetrics, acute behavioral health, post-acute care, post-acute behavioral health, ambulatory care and medical call center solutions to more than 2,600 acute and post-acute facilities and physician groups nationwide. Join our team; we value and empower clinicians. Partner with us; we deliver on our promises. Learn more at www.teamhealth.com.

The term “TeamHealth” as used throughout this release includes Team Health Holdings, Inc., its subsidiaries, affiliates, affiliated medical groups and providers, all of which are part of the TeamHealth organization. “Providers” are physicians, advanced practice clinicians and other healthcare providers who are employed by or contract with subsidiaries or affiliated entities of Team Health Holdings, Inc. All such providers exercise independent clinical judgment when providing patient care. Team Health Holdings, Inc., does not have any employees, does not contract with providers and does not practice medicine.

