The International Brotherhood of Teamsters’ political action committee infused $45,000 into the Republican National Committee’s (RNC) convention fund last month in a stark departure from the union’s history of giving primarily to Democrats.
The Teamsters PAC — known formally as Democrat, Republican, Independent Voter Education — earmarked the donation on Jan. 25, according to federal elections filings reviewed by Fox News Digital. The contribution was made weeks after
