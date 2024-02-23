The International Brotherhood of Teamsters’ political action committee reported a $45,000 donation to the Republican National Committee’s (RNC) convention fund last month in a stark departure from the union’s history of giving primarily to Democrats.

The Teamsters PAC — known formally as Democrat, Republican, Independent Voter Education — earmarked the donation on Jan. 25, according to federal elections filings reviewed by Fox News Digital. The contribution was report

