TeamViewer Introduces New Remote Access Product for $16.50/Month

New product tailor-made for remote work and small support environments

Tampa Bay, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TeamViewer®, a leading global provider of secure remote access and remote control solutions, releases its new Remote Access product today in the US.

TeamViewer Remote Access has been tailor-made and specifically adapted to suit remote work needs and small support environments, for customers who need unlimited access to a small number of computers. Starting at only $16.50/month, it provides unattended remote access to three licensed computers.

TeamViewer Remote Access is offered alongside the existing Business, Premium, and Corporate subscription plans and enhances the TeamViewer portfolio of remote desktop connectivity products —underscoring their vision to connect to anyone, anything, anywhere, anytime.

With TeamViewer Remote Access, customers can leverage TeamViewer’s leading connectivity platform, best-in-class performance, and ease-of-use. Remote Access enables connections from all mobile and desktop devices to Windows, macOS, and Linux desktops.

“Our users have frequently requested for a more affordable solution that matches their particular needs of connecting to only a small number of computers,” says TeamViewer CMO, Gautam Goswami. “With TeamViewer Remote Access, we now have a corresponding offer to those requests, where customers can make full use of our connectivity platform without compromising speed, ease-of-use, or security. In this age of ever-increasing demand for productivity — no matter where you are or what device you are carrying — TeamViewer Remote Access helps our customers get their jobs done efficiently and without distraction or increased travel costs.”

About TeamViewer

As a leading global provider of remote connectivity solutions, TeamViewer empowers users to connect anything, anywhere, anytime. The company offers secure remote access, support, control, and collaboration capabilities for online endpoints of any kind. By innovating with cutting-edge yet easy-to-deploy Augmented Reality (AR) and Internet of Things (IoT) implementations, the company enables businesses of all sizes to tap into their full digital potential. TeamViewer has been activated on more than 2 billion devices; more than 45 million devices are online at any time. Founded in 2005 in Goppingen, Germany, the company employs about 800 people in offices across Europe, the United States, and Asia Pacific. For more information, go to www.teamviewer.com and follow us on social media.

CONTACT: Jon Stotts TeamViewer 646.961.3497 [email protected]