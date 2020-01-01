A peaceful march drawing tens of thousands of anti-government protesters on New Year’s Day spiraled into chaotic scenes as police fired several rounds of tear gas at crowds including families and some protesters threw several petrol bombs.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- In New Year message, pope decries violence against women - January 1, 2020
- Tear gas fired at Hong Kong new year’s mass march as protesters vow to “keep fighting” - January 1, 2020
- Iraqi militiamen hurl stones at U.S. Embassy, prepare for extended stay - January 1, 2020