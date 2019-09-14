Tears and tributes as leaders, supporters bid farewell to Zimbabwe’s Mugabe

Zimbabwe’s founder Robert Mugabe was honored as an icon, principled leader and African intellectual giant at a state funeral on Saturday, after a week of disputes over his burial threatened to embarrass President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
