CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TearSolutions, Inc., a privately held biotech company developing potentially disruptive therapies for the treatment of Dry Eye Disease (DED) and other ocular surface related diseases, today announced that Louis M Alpern, MD, MPH, FACS, FICS has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors.

“Dr. Alpern brings extensive real-world clinical experience treating patients with ocular surface disease, having prescribed or trialed virtually every dry eye treatment available,” said Anil Asrani, President and CEO of TearSolutions. “Dr. Alpern has served as a Principal Investigator in over 100 ophthalmology clinical trials and we welcome his valued perspectives as we continue to advance our clinical programs.”

“I’ve seen, first-hand, the devastating impact that ocular surface disease can have on patients and their families and, as their treating physician, I shared in their frustration with currently available treatment options and the well-known problems associated with them,” said Dr. Alpern. “Given TearSolutions’ approach, the scientific rigor behind the discovery and development of their lacritin-derived peptide therapeutics and the pre-clinical and clinical data that they have generated, I believe that Lacripep has the potential to be a first-line treatment that will be broadly lauded by patients and their care-providers.”

Dr. Alpern has more than four decades of private practice and clinical trialing experience in ophthalmology. He received his Doctor of Medicine from Harvard Medical School and his Master of Public Health from the Harvard School of Public Health.

About TearSolutions, Inc.

TearSolutions is a privately held biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with Ocular Surface Disease (OSD). The Company is based in Charlottesville, VA and is currently developing bioactive proprietary peptide proteoforms of lacritin, for chronic treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease (DED) associated with OSD. More information is available at www.tearsolutions.com.

About LacripepTM

Lacripep was patented by Dr. Gordon Laurie, a professor of Ophthalmology and Cell Biology at the University of Virginia, based on his groundbreaking NIH funded research into the composition of human tears, which led to the discovery of lacritin. Lacritin and Lacripep represent a unique treatment modality that optimizes all three layers of the tear film while restoring corneal health and homeostasis. The intellectual property is exclusively licensed to TearSolutions, Inc. from the University of Virginia Licensing and Ventures Group.

Corporate Contact:

