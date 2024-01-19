CES 2024 has kicked off in Las Vegas. In its second day, businesses have technology on display ranging from robots to digital LED barricades, flying electric vehicles and more.
Latest posts by AP Business News Editor (see all)
- Michigan store owner shocked at having sold winning $842 million Powerball jackpot ticket - January 19, 2024
- Retro smartphone keyboard accessory with physical buttons - January 19, 2024
- At CES, LG unveils ‘world’s first’ wireless transparent OLED TV - January 18, 2024