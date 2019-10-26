Chinese Vice Premier Liu He had a phone call with U.S. trade officials as both countries confirmed technical consultations on some parts of a trade agreement were basically completed, China’s Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Saturday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S., China say they are ‘close to finalizing’ part of a Phase One trade deal - October 26, 2019
- Tech consultations on parts of U.S. trade deal completed – China’s Commerce Ministry - October 26, 2019
- Death toll rises to eight as heavy rains hit typhoon-battered eastern Japan - October 25, 2019