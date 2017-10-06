TECH DATA SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Tech Data Corporation – (TECD)

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until November 24, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Tech Data Corporation (Nasdaq:TECD), if they purchased the Company’s shares between June 1, 2017 and August 31, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida.

Get Help

Tech Data investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-tech-data-corporation-securities-litigation or call to speak to our claim center toll-free at (844) 367-9658.

About the Lawsuit

Tech Data and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On August 31, 2017, the Company held its Fiscal Year 2018 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call, during which CEO Robert Dutkowsky revealed that operational issues and “execution challenges” had resulted in “weaknesses [that] impacted our performance in the quarter… in a way that was much larger than we anticipated.”

On this news, the price of Tech Data’s shares plummeted $22.83 per share on August 31, 2017.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. ClaimsFiler’s team of experts monitor the securities class action landscape and cull information from a variety of sources to ensure comprehensive coverage across a broad range of financial instruments.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.